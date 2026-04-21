Netflix Unveils First Look at Jonathan Byers' 2026 Stranger Things Return

Fans have been given a first look at Jonathan Byers' return in an upcoming Stranger Things project. The hit Netflix series became a worldwide phenomenon over its five seasons, concluding in December 2025. However, the flagship series' ending hasn't stopped the Stranger Things universe from expanding, and now a new project with many familiar characters is imminent.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is a new animated series set in the same universe as the Netflix show. Designed to fill in the blanks between Seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger Things, Tales From '85 features many of the same characters from the main series, including the core crew of Will, Max, Eleven, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin (voiced by new actors).

A recent clip from Stranger Things: Tales from '85 has confirmed the return of another major Stranger Things original character, with Jonathan Byers appearing in a scene opposite his brother, Will.

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Jonathan, played by Charlie Heaton throughout the live-action show, has been absent from cast and character lists for Stranger Things: Tales from '85, but this clip confirms the elder Byers sibling will appear in the show (although his voice actor has yet to be revealed).

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During the scene, Jonathan presents Will with a new mixtape he's recorded for him, hoping it will broaden his brother's musical taste. The two siblings often bond through music in Stranger Things, so this plays directly into their established dynamic.

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Will dashes off to meet his friends, with Jonathan reminding him to call if he's going to be home late, echoing the protective brotherly bond the two share in the show.

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Jonathan: "Here's that mix you asked for. Finished last night. Maybe now you'll listen to more than just The Clash. Will: "Thanks, I gotta go. The guys are waiting." Jonathan: "Mum said call if you're gonna be [late]."

The full clip featuring Jonathan from Stranger Things: Tales From '85 can be viewed below.

Jonathan's animated design in Stranger Things: Tales From '85 closely mirrors his appearance in the TV show. His outfit of a blue jacket over a plaid shirt is one that has been directly pulled from the live-action series, and his hairstyle matches Heaton's look in the show.

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Throughout the main Stranger Things arc, Jonathan quickly gained a reputation as Will's protective older brother and a supportive shoulder for his mother, Joyce. His storyline became closely intertwined with Nancy Wheeler's as the two began a friendship while investigating Will's disappearance, which eventually blossomed into a multi-season romance.

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Stranger Things: Tales From '85 will be released on Netflix on April 23, 2026, just a few months after Stranger Things 5's conclusion. The animated series, overseen by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, features a voice cast including Jeremy Jordan, Odessa A'zion, Robert Englund, and Alysia Reiner.

How Important is Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things: Tales From '85?

With Jonathan having been absent from Stranger Things: Tales From '85's marketing and cost until now, it's likely the character will only play a minor role in the show.

While the new animated Netflix series features many of the same characters from the flagship show, the focus this time seems mostly on the kids and the mystery they are investigating. The main show juggled multiple storylines between the kids, teenagers, and adults, but this time the action appears to be framed more directly from the kids' point of view, with the adult and teen characters appearing as necessary.

The placement of Stranger Things: Tales From '85 means that at this point in the timeline, Jonathan will have just begun his romance with Nancy after a season of will-they-won't-they. It also precedes Season 3, in which Jonathan and Nancy are working as interns at the Hawkins Post, and the animated show could lay some of the groundwork for this.

Alessandra Antonelli and Jeremy Jordan have also been cast as the voices of Nancy and Steve, and with Jonathan confirmed to appear, this could open the door for the three major young adult characters to interact again on screen in Stranger Things: Tales From '85.