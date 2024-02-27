Where to Watch Stop Motion 2024 Movie - Theater & Streaming Details

The 2023 British horror film Stopmotion is now available to watch in the United States at select theaters.

Aisling Franciosi stars in Stopmotion, directed by Robert Morgan and funded by the British Film Institute. The 93-minute film, which began production in February 2022 and premiered at the 2023 Fantastic Fest, marks Morgan's feature-length directorial debut.

The film follows Ella Blake (Franciosi), a stop-motion artist who is engulfed by her terrifying creations, leading to fatal consequences.

How To Watch the 2024 Stop Motion Movie

Initially reported by Variety, IFC Films acquired North American distribution rights to Stopmotion. It opened in theaters on February 23, 2024, and will soon be available to watch on digital and streaming.

While it opened in less than 400 theaters in North America, there may be some showings available this week, as of writing.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, here are some helpful links to watch Stopmotion in theaters:

With the looming digital release and plans for the films on a streaming service, now is the time to check out Stopmotion in theaters because soon it will no longer be showing.

When Will Stop Motion Movie Be Streaming?

When IFC bought the rights to Stopmotion, this did not just include theatrical plans for Robert Morgan's film.

It's set to begin streaming on Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming platform specializing in horror and supernatural films, which is owned by IFC's parent company, AMC.

The streaming release date is currently unknown, but will likely be within the next few months.

However, for those who don't want to wait but can't see Stopmotion in theaters, the adult animation and live-action flick will soon be available online.

The digital release date for Stopmotion is March 15, three weeks after opening in theaters. It's is expected to available on major platforms like Apple TV, YouTube Movies, and Vudu.

Stopmotion is now playing in select theaters in North America.

