Star Wars Officially Developing Sequel Stories to Rise of Skywalker

In a recent interview, Jon Favreau revealed that Star Wars is working on stories set after the events of Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Following the lackluster reception of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars hasn't revisited the sequel trilogy timeline, preferring to focus on the past.

However, new comments from Mando-Verse writer and producer Jon Favreau suggest Lucasfilm is looking to go back to the future of that galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm Exploring Post-Rise of Skywalker Content

Star Wars

In talking with Moovy TV, via StarWarsNews.net, The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau claimed that "there's some discussion, exploring going on" concerning stories that take place after The Rise of Skywalker:

“There’s definitely a conversation that’s going on. And then, also what happens after the sequel trilogy. Because the sequel trilogy only takes place over the course of a few years. And it’s a big thing on the screen, and it’s very eventful. But it is a relatively brief moment in history over the course of the thousands of years that Star Wars takes place. And so what happens after it is interesting too, and I know that there’s some discussion, exploration going on about what happens after it."

Favreau went on to describe Star Wars storytelling as "ancient history," and noted that "there's a lot of murkiness in between" events:

"So I think that there are certain markers that we have – it’s almost like studying ancient history, where you kind of know a few things that happen, but there’s a lot of murkiness in between, and we just don’t have archaeological evidence in the real world to know exactly what happened, so we kind of connect the dots.”

The director's comments echo Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's 2022 claim that “[the sequel era] is what we talk a lot about in terms of where we’re going:"

“We’re moving further beyond the existing sequels as we look to our movie space... [the sequel era] is what we talk a lot about in terms of where we’re going with our movies, and just how far out from that we’ll go. That’s very much the space we’re concentrating on.”

Lucasfilm is expected to unveil its future movie plans at Star Wars Celebration this April.

A New Hope for Sequel Trilogy Fans?

While Jon Favreau's statements confirm that Lucasfilm is still on track with what Kathleen Kennedy said last year, their words aren't the only evidence that more sequel-era storytelling is on the horizon.

A 2022 report concerning Damon Lindeloff's Star Wars project mentioned that the upcoming film could feature characters from the sequel trilogy.

Soon after, Daisy Ridley ignited fan speculation once more when she posted an Instagram story confirming her presence at Lucasfilm.

Just what Lucasfilm has in mind and who else from the sequel trilogy will be involved is likely to be revealed next month at Star Wars Celebration in London.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available to stream on Disney+.