New Star Wars Official Art Reveals Near-Perfect Sith Design (But There’s A Catch)

New Star Wars concept art revealed a look at a never-before-seen near-perfect Sith design, but it comes with a bit of a catch. Star Wars has debuted plenty of Sith characters over the years, each coming with their own badass accouterments. However, each of them has come with their own caveat, with only a select few being seen as 'perfect' or at least nearing perfect by the general Star Wars fanbase. However, this one could have been the best yet.

Newly debuted concept art from Disney+'s The Acolyte seemingly teased an unused Sith character that was, at one point, a part of the show, and they look incredible. The concept piece, shared online by artist Brian Matyas (via Star Wars Holocron), depicts a masked Sith standing opposite what appears to be a hero character with their lightsaber drawn.

This High Republic dark-side user is sporting an all black, almost Knight of Ren-esque mask, as well as padded shoulder armor that resembles that of Darth Vader's Inquisitors.

Brian Matyas

To put it plainly, the Acolyte Sith look amazing; it's just too bad the character never made it to the screen.

It is unclear if this is a villain that was ultimately cut from the 2024 streaming show, or a set of armor that perhaps a character like Amandla Stenberg's Mae would have worn as she leaned into some of her more Sith-like tendencies.

Brian Matyas

With this Sith incorporating elements from fan-favorite characters like Darth Vader, Reven, Count Dooku, and Kylo Ren, this piece of art may become the ultimate 'what could have been' for the Star Wars faithful.

The Sith fans did get in The Acolyte came in the form of Manny Jacinto's Qimir (read more about Qimir here), a masked force-wielder with a silver tongue and black robes as opposed to the armor seen in Matyas' concept piece.

The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+, telling the story of a pair of force-sensitive twins during the High Republic who, after years apart, are brought back together thanks to a Jedi conspiracy that will shake the order of galactic peacekeepers to its core.

What Happened to The Acolyte's 'Perfect' Sith Character?

Seeing this badass Sith concept will likely sting for some Star Wars fans, especially given how divisive The Acolyte eventually became when it was released. However, there are often things like this that hit the cutting room floor during the development of tentpole titles, such as a new Star Wars series.

It is unclear whether this Sith is a wholly new character, a different outfit for Manny Jacinto's Qimir, or something one of the series' central twins (played by Amandla Stenberg) would have worn.

Looking closer at the image, it seems the Jedi standing opposite this dark-side user is either Stenberg's Osha or Carrie-Anne Moss' Master Indara.

If it is the latter, then this could have been an alternate take on Indara's assassination that kicked off the Star Wars streaming series. However, if it is the former, then this could have been an idea for a battle between the twins, Mae and Osha.

Either way, whoever is under that Sith mask is looking fierce in this unused look for The Acolyte.