Cancelled Star Wars Movie Gets Another Tragic Update

This cancelled Star Wars movie cannot catch a break. Fans are still reeling, as news continues to trickle in about Lucasfilm's ill-fated Hunt for Ben Solo movie. The film was first revealed to the world last fall, as its central star, Adam Driver, described that the project had been in the works for some time before Disney gave it the ax. Driver would have led the post-sequel trilogy blockbuster, with Ocean's 11 director Steven Soderbergh at the helm.

Soderbergh has been outspoken about his cancelled Star Wars film since its existence was confirmed. In a recent interview, however, the renowned filmmaker offered what might be the most tragic update on the title yet, describing just how much work went into the star-faring flick. Speaking with Brooklyn Magazine, Soderbergh broached the subject of The Hunt for Ben Solo, describing it as "two and a half years of free work:"

"No, it was no surprise that she was frustrated. We were all frustrated. You know, that was two and a half years of free work for me and Adam and Rebecca Blunt. When Adam and I discussed him talking about it publicly, I said, 'Look, do not editorialize or speculate about the why. Just say what happened, because all we know is what happened.'"

"The stated reason was, 'We don’t think Ben Solo could be alive.' And that was all we were told," the fan-favorite filmmaker added, so all he could do was "move on:"

Most disappointingly for fans was the passion that Soderbergh seemed to have for the canned Star Wars project. The director admitted that he "kind of made the movie in my head," and feels bad that "nobody else was going to get to see it:"

"And as I posted, I’d kind of made the movie in my head, and just felt bad that nobody else was going to get to see it. I thought the conversation was strictly going to be a practical one—where they go, what is this going to cost? And I had a really good answer for that. But it never even got to that point. It’s insane. We’re all very disappointed."

Since news of the cancelled project has come to light, calls have been fervent for Disney and Lucasfilm to reconsider the film. Widespread petitions have begun circling centered on the blockbuster, yet the House of Mouse has yet to outright address any potential future for The Hunt for Ben Solo.

According to The Playlist, the ongoing leadership changeover at both Disney and Lucasfilm has opened a potential window for the Ben Solo movie to see another lease on life, but nothing official has been announced.

Will The Hunt for Ben Solo Ever Happen?

Lucasfilm

The future of The Hunt for Ben Solo is more uncertain than it was even a few months ago. When this news first broke, it seemed the decision was cut-and-dry, with no hope of the Adam Driver-led blockbuster ever seeing the light of day. As time has gone on, though, the waters have become ever more murky.

The biggest reason for this potential change in prospects is the ongoing leadership shake-up happening within Disney. Not only has Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy stepped down, with Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan filling her role, but so has Disney CEO Bob Iger. Iger will depart the company for a second time in the coming weeks, and former Disney Parks head Josh D'Amaro will step into the top job at the Hollywood giant.

While D'Amaro is very much a disciple of the departing Disney head, every new studio lead comes in with their own set of priorities and (most importantly, in this conversation) their own unique way of trying to win fans over.

If D'Amaro wanted to ingratiate himself with the Disney fandom immediately, bringing Hunt for Ben Solo back from the dead would be a solid way to do it. Both Steven Soderbergh and Adam Driver still appear passionate about the project, so why not bring them back on board and make it happen?