Star Wars Finally Reveals 7 New Funkos for Missing Book of Boba Fett Characters

After almost a year, the world is finally getting some proper Funko Pops! for Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett.

The last chapter of the Star Wars series aired back in early February of this year, yet, Funko collectors have only gotten three figures representing the show.

The first two were of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, with the third, a flocked Krrsantan, being released at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. However, given everyone who shows their face in the seven episodes of the show's first season, fans felt that there could have been plenty more.

Thankfully, it seems the toy company hasn't quite left the show behind yet, as Funko officially announced seven more figures for its Book of Boba Fett lineup.

New Boba Fett Funkos Arrive

Funko officially unveiled seven new Pop! figures for Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett. This new set of characters fills in the blank spots left behind by the initial wave of collectibles.

Right out of the gate, the company gifted fans with a recreation of Grogu's big moment in the finale.

Cad Bane finally gets his first live-action Funko Pop! collectible.

Grogu accompanies Luke Skywalker on their various training sessions.

Grogu can be spotted sporting his Beskar chainmail.

Mando is shown holding quite a colorful worm.

A new, much meaner-looking Wookie joins the Star Wars universe.

Everyone's favorite local politician gets immortalized in Funko format.

What Else Could Funko Add for Book of Boba Fett?

While the initial wave of Funko Pops! for The Book of Boba Fett was understandably frustrating, at least it's been made right with a proper set of figures to add to one's collection. But there's still room for plenty more.

For example, Cobb Vanth had a big showdown with Cad Bane that is begging for some sort of collectible. Then there's the time the lead character spent with the Tuskan Raiders, which isn't reflected in this wave.

Two more good options could be a figure of the infamous Pykes and maybe even the Hutts themselves.

With this new wave being released so far after the show's debut, could it be a sign of gears starting to turn for a second season? Currently, there's no telling, but the actors themselves are at least trying to keep hopes alive.

After all, the world knows Cad Bane isn't actually dead—hopefully.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.