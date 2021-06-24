Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Star Wars: Production Update For Disney Plus' The Acolyte Series Revealed

The Acolyte
By Richard Nebens Posted:

Lucasfilm and Disney are about to expand mightily on their catalog of Disney+ series after seeing overwhelming success from the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. Later this year, Temura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will lead the way on The Book of Boba Fett with multiple other shows either already filming or inching closer to starting production.

Included in this expansive group is The Acolyte, which will explore the High Republic era of the Star Wars lore for the first time in a live-action setting. The mystery-thriller will take a deep dive into the dark side of the Force, particularly showcasing the end of the High Republic and highlighting some of George Lucas' long-standing political tropes within the galaxy far, far away.

The series doesn't have a set release date, although it was initially expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022. While that may no longer be the case, the series will reportedly make plenty of production progress during that calendar year.

FILMING TIMETABLE FOR THE ACOLYTE

Yoda Disney Plus
Star Wars

Discussing Film revealed that Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is aiming to start production in London in February 2022.

A LONG WAIT FOR THE ACOLYTE

Lucasfilm is currently busy filming at least two Disney+ series in Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Diego Luna's Andor, both preparing for release next year after The Book of Boba Fett brings 2021 to a close. With plans in place for both Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic (tentatively) in place as well, it makes sense that The Acolyte is still some time from beginning.

This timeline leaves anywhere from seven to eight months before filming begins on this highly anticipated series, which should be plenty of time to get the exciting details behind it into place.

This series also becomes the next to shoot in London after Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it’s set to use the same Volume technology used to great effect on The Mandalorian as well as several future MCU projects. Now, the wait continues for more news in the casting department as director Leslye Headland prepares to take on her first Star Wars entry.

The Acolyte will likely release on Disney+ sometime in mid-to-late 2023.

