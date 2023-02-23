Star Wars Announces Major Crossover Event With Cryptic Comic Tease

Four of Marvel Comics' canon Star Wars stories will soon be featured in a culminating crossover event.

Just as theatrical films, Disney+ series, and novels are regularly released, Marvel's Star Wars comics have also played a major role in expanding the Star Wars canon in recent years.

There are currently four major canon runs in the Star Wars comic realm - Star Wars, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Star Wars: Darth Vader, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters. All four runs are ongoing and began in 2020, with each of them set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

These comics have been featured in multiple crossover events in the past, such as War of the Bounty Hunters and Crimson Reign, and now, it was confirmed that another major event is coming.

A Star Wars Comics Crossover Event

Marvel recently announced that its four major canon comic book runs will all be crossing over into one another this coming summer with the cryptic slogan "First, it comes for the metal..."

The four featured comics include Star Wars, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, and Star Wars: Darth Vader, which have crossed over into other stories before.

Marvel Comics

In the crossover announcement, Marvel teased that all the storylines from each comic will be forced to come together due to a major threat to the galaxy far, far away:

"A new crossover comes to Marvel’s STAR WARS comics with a threat no one will see coming..."

What Is the Upcoming Star Wars Comics Threat?

It is obviously impossible to predict what this crossover could be about, especially with a slogan that is so cryptic. However, when looking at past Star Wars comics crossover events, it is safe to assume that it will be something major.

For example, the War of the Bounty Hunters event featured Boba Fett losing Han Solo after he was frozen in carbonite in The Empire Strikes Back. As a result, bounty hunters from all over the galaxy attempted to stop Fett from regaining his prize which caused an all-out war between some of the galaxy's most ruthless and famous characters.

Once the title of the event is revealed, it will be easier to predict what is to come. However, journalist Jordan Maison playfully speculated via Twitter that the slogan "First, it comes for the metal..." could be referencing the Yuuzhan Vong, which is a species that attempted to take over the entire galaxy.

What is notable about the Yuuzhan Vong, however, is their strong hatred for mechanical material, which resulted in their weapons and technology being crafted from purely organic material.

While it is not likely that the Yuuzhan Vong will be the featured antagonists due to them only appearing in Star Wars Legends, it does make sense that they would pose a threat big enough for a crossover event. The species is not from the galaxy, and one of their major threatening aspects is that they can't be detected using the Force.

This would make it difficult for even someone such as Darth Vader to take on the species, and their hatred for mechanized objects fits the slogan of the upcoming event. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to see what actually takes place in the upcoming crossover event, as it is not set to release until sometime in the summer.