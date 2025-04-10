Star Wars Celebration 2025 Reveals 5 Exclusive Masterpiece Hot Toys Figures

Ahead of Star Wars Celebration 2025, Hot Toys unveiled new figures Star Wars collectors can expect exclusively at this year's event in Japan.

From April 18-20, Star Wars Celebration Japan is expected to honor the franchise's history while delving into new and upcoming projects. This year's selection of Hot Toys collectibles not only reflects that but also this event's location.

Star Wars Celebration 2025 Hot Toys Revealed

Stormtrooper (Cherry Blossom Version)

Hot Toys

According to Hot Toys, this Sakura edition stormtrooper was designed to commemorate the opening of the Star Wars Celebration, with cherry blossoms being the motif of spring in Japan.

Hot Toys

Collectors can expect a total height of 31 centimeters, more than 30 moveable parts, two blaster rifles, a removable thermal detonator on the rear belt, a cherry blossom-patterned happi, and a special backboard.

Darth Vader (Dueling Effect Version)

Hot Toys

Another Japan exclusive, Hot Toy's Darth Vader (Dueling Effect Edition), is a high-end 1/6 scale figure with a total height of 35 centimeters and comes with more than 30 movable parts.

Hot Toys

The red and blue serve as the dueling effect, representing the conflict between the dark side and the light. Plus, Vader's red-bladed lightsaber has a red blade and various options, including parts that can be replaced to convey the movement of a saber.

Darth Maul (Concept Art)

Hot Toys

Based on Iain McCaig's concept art, this 1/6 scale Hot Toys figure of The Phantom Menace's Darth Maul represents what might have been and how the fan-favorite Sith came to be.

The Star Wars Celebration exclusive also has a total height of 35 centimeters, more than 30 movable places, and comes with a moving eyeball gimmick.

Hot Toys

Maul also has two versions of his double-edged lightsaber, one of which has an LED light-up function and light blade parts that can express the state of waving a lightsaber.

Galen Erso

Hot Toys

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Galen Erso, the father of Jyn Erso and the scientist responsible for the Death Star, is another 1/6 scale Hot Toys exclusive figure for Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Rogue One is back in the Star Wars spotlight in April 2025 due to Andor Season 2 (whose Disney+ release schedule was just revealed); its final episode leads directly into the events of the 2016 film.

Hot Toys

In addition to measuring 31 centimeters tall with 30 moveable parts, the Galen Erso figurehead cleared the portrait rights for actor Mads Mikkelsen and is equipped with the moving eyeball gimmick. It also comes with a blaster rifle, a Death Star blueprint data card, a storage disk, and a hologram of the Death Star.

Darth Vader (Sith Apprentice)

Hot Toys

Hot Toys' Darth Vader (Sith Apprentice) figure for Star Wars Celebration depicts Palpatine's newly christened apprentice fresh from his fall to the Dark Side.

The timing for this exclusive figure is perfect since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on April 25 with a return to theaters (and Sith-inspired popcorn buckets).

Hot Toys

The 1/6 scale figure's head cleared Hayden Christensen's portrait rights and stands 31 centimeters tall. It has hand-painted scratches and wrinkles, along with red-rimmed yellow eyes equipped with an eyeball movement gimmick.

In addition to two lightsabers (one red and one blue), collectors should note that the Darth Vader collectible includes a replaceable prosthetic right arm, a circular pedestal, and a backboard bearing the Imperial Army logo.

