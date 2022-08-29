Star Wars: Carrie Fisher's Leia Wedding Gown Looks Stunning In New Photos

It was a sad day when Carrie Fisher passed away,. Not only did the world lose a fantastic person, but an icon and brilliant actress as well. Her loss also shifted Star Wars in a new direction, as her major role in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker had to be completely reworked—fans had basically seen the last of Leia Organa.

Thankfully, Lucasfilm has found ways to keep Fisher’s spirit alive and find new avenues to tell her character’s story. One of the biggest examples of that is how Leia, as a child, had a key role in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

More recently, another tale of the iconic princess has been released: a book titled The Princess and the Scoundrel. The story focuses on Leia and Han’s big wedding, an integral moment in the two’s life—one that never made it on screen in the original trilogy.

As exciting as it is to be able to read the adventures the dynamic duo got up to, thanks to some new artwork, fans can also see what she looked like on the big day.

Leia's Wedding Dress Revealed

Thanks to Variety, concept art from The Princess and the Scoundrel has been revealed, which showcases Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa in her wedding gown.

The dress is in a stunning natural green, with golden trims and floral accessories in her hair.

Lucasfilm

From the back, fans can see some unique floral detailing going from the bottom of the gown to the center of her back.

Lucasfilm

