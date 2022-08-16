Star Wars Reveals First Look at Han Solo & Leia’s Wedding

Two of the most beloved Star Wars characters are, without a doubt, Han Solo and Leia Organa. While Luke may have gotten the first kiss in Episode IV: A New Hope, it was Han who ended up winning her heart—though it did help that he wasn’t her literal family.

Fans have known for a long time that the two of them would end up getting married after the events of Return of the Jedi, but the big moment has never been seen. In fact, the next piece of on-screen canon storytelling for the duo after the wedding was in The Force Awakens.

By the time the sequel trilogy had rolled around, the happy couple was sadly already separated. Though, one can blame Ben Solo for that one—going to the dark side is obviously a great way to start family drama.

But, fans of the characters likely want to experience more of the happy moments between the two OG lovebirds. The Princess and the Scoundrel book was just released worldwide, and in it, the story of the duo’s wedding is finally told in detail for the new Star Wars canon.

A First Look at the Iconic Marriage

With the new Star Wars book, The Princess and the Scoundrel, having just released, new details about the story have made their way online thanks to Entertainment Weekly.

First and foremost, a brand new image of Han Solo and Leia Organa (Solo?) during their ceremony was shared. The art includes the happy couple, Lando Calrissian, Luke Skywalker, an Ewok, and R2-D2 in the audience alongside C-3P0.

Lucasfilm

The outlet provided additional details for the new story, including how their marriage happened at the Great Tree and the service was officiated by Luke Skywalker himself.

The duo also partook in some local Ewok marriage customs thanks to shaman Logray.

Additionally, it seems that most of the arrangements for the ceremony were made by none other than Mon Mothma, with Lando Calrissian being Han’s best man.

The cover for the book, which was written by Beth Revis, can be seen below. Fans can now pick up written adventure in their format of choice.

Lucasfilm

Retelling the Marriage of Han and Leia

This won’t be the first time the story of Han and Leia’s marriage will be told. Previously, in the Legends canon, their union was the focus of a novel titled, The Courtship of Princess Leia. When Disney came in and reset the extended continuity, that tale became non-canon.

Now, fans will finally get to learn what really went down during their special day. Hopefully, it isn’t anything too dramatic, seeing as the two will have their fair share of drama once Ben Solo is born.

The bigger question, however, is why now? There doesn’t seem to be any particular reason to revisit that era of Star Wars lore; it’s hard to imagine that many people are over the moon about reading this book. Either way, it’s out, and hopefully, it’ll be able to satisfy some fans out there.

The Princess and the Scoundrel is now available to buy where books are sold.