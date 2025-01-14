Internet discourse surrounding Squid Game Season 2 has some believing one of the world's most popular streamers played a guard in the series, but the truth is most people have no idea who or what to believe.

Following an insanely successful premiere season, Squid Game finally returned for Season 2 on Netflix in December 2024, over three years after the debut of Season 1. Fans will be excited to hear that they will not have to wait nearly as long for Season 3, which will be released in 2025 and already has an official poster.

After Seong Gi-hun won the game in Season 1, Season 2 showcased him not going through with his plan to travel to the United States, but instead go back to the island in order to stop the games forever.

Did Kai Cenat Play Guard 44 in Squid Game Season 2?

A recent video began swirling on social media (mainly TikTok) that featured a Google page showcasing Squid Game Season 2's cast. Amidst the real cast members, the video also included a photo of streamer Kai Cenat, stating that he portrayed Guard #44 in the Netflix series.

Many instantly began questioning if this was real or not, and Cenat himself even addressed it on-stream.

According to the streamer, he played a mask-wearing guard (those masks have more meaning than many think) in Squid Game Season 2. While talking to his audience, he said "Wait, I thought I told y'all" about being in the show.

He also added a few details about his character, making it seem even more legit:

"Wait, y'all didn't know? Wait, I thought I told y'all. Yes, n***a, I was Guard #44, I was [the] n***a [that] was [getting] dumped over the steps. I did not get shot."

The full video can be seen below:

However, upon further research, there appears to not be a Guard #44 in Squid Game Season 2 at all, meaning that Cenat was just joking around with his chat on-stream and that the Google page was either edited as a joke or was doctored to make it look like Cenat was on it.

It is worth noting that there are numbered guards in Squid Game. For example, Guard #11 is clearly showcased in Season 2, but Guard #44 is nowhere to be found in any scene.

So, Cenat was not actually cast in Squid Game Season 2 and did not appear as one of the guards. As mentioned, he saw an opportunity to have some fun with his chat and that was it.

It also makes sense that he was not cast in the show because all of the actors are Korean, and the show does not feature any cameos from Western celebrities like Cenat.

