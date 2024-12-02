Here’s When Spotify Wrapped 2024 Is Expected To Come Out

Fear not, Spotify subscribers. Wrapped 2024 is almost nigh, and past years might offer clues as to when it will come out.

Annually, around early December, Spotify debuts its annual Wrapped, granting subscribers a deeper dive into their listening habits for the year. The fun recap of Spotify users' year in music has become a cultural phenomenon, dominating social media in recent years.

Spotify breaks down how long fans listened on the service, what songs, artists, and genres they streamed most, and creates a summary of their year’s highlights.

When Could Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release?

As of Monday, December 2, the release date for Spotify Wrapped 2024 is being worked on, and the official website states it is still being developed.

Combing through past years, Spotify Wrapped has dropped between November 29 and December 6:

2018 - Friday, December 6

2019 - Thursday, December 5

2020 - Tuesday, December 1

2021 - Wednesday, December 1

2022 - Wednesday, November 30

2023 - Wednesday, November 29

Over recent years, Spotify debuted its annual Wrapped on Wednesdays, specifically in the week in which December begins.

If this trend continues, Spotify Wrapped 2024 will most likely be released on Wednesday, December 4.

As Spotify fans await the big reveal, the music streamer has already dropped teasers to build anticipation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Spotify teased that "wrapped is coming" and asked fans for "bets on [their] Top Artist."

A further post on X gave fans a checklist of tasks to prepare for Wrapped 2024, which includes updating the app, making predictions, and preparing for the reveal.

The streamer then shared an Instagram Reel with animated graphics to promote Spotify Wrapped 2024 and stated it is “coming soon:”