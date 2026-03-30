2026's Live-Action Spider-Verse TV Show Will Officially Change 3 Major Elements from the Animated Movies

The upcoming live-action Spider-Noir TV series from Prime Video is confirmed to change three major elements from the animated Spider-Verse movies, and one of them is quite intriguing. The upcoming Spider-Man spin-off show follows Ben Reilly, a former superhero-turned-private investigator who must embrace his past and return to his heroic roots as Spider-Noir to defend New York City from dangerous threats.

What makes this upcoming Spider-Verse spin-off show interesting is that it is expected to be a gritty take on the Spider-Man mythology, while also tying back to the Spider-Verse movies through Nicolas Cage's involvement. However, there are notable changes, considering that the show is not a direct continuation of Sony's animated films.

Every Major Difference Between Spider-Noir's TV Series & Spider-Verse Movies

A Different Spider-Man Variant

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The official trailer for Spider-Noir confirmed that the series will explore Ben Reilly's journey, a major change from the Spider-Verse films, as the Spider-Noir Variant introduced in those movies is Peter Parker. To recap, the version seen in the Spider-Verse movies is also a private investigator, but he appears to be doing well, unlike this upcoming live-action Variant.

Producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord have also chimed in on Nicolas Cage's take on this version of Spider-Noir, revealing that the actor approached the character by imagining Ben Reilly as "a spider pretending to be a person."

The Ben Reilly name change could also hint at an unexpected twist in the series, since Marvel fans know Ben is a clone of Peter Parker, who eventually became the Scarlet Spider. It remains to be seen whether there is a connection to the Clone Saga storyline, but it is definitely an intriguing prospect. This version of Noir also has a slightly different alter ego, instead going by the Spider in his universe.

No Spider-Verse Supporting Characters

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Spider-Noir is being billed as a standalone spin-off, meaning that no other Spider-Verse characters will appear in the series (unless there is a last-minute twist). This means that the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, and Shameik Moore from the main Spider-Verse movies will not return.

Outside of Nicolas Cage playing the titular Ben Reilly in the series, the Spider-Man spin-off show features a completely different cast. The main supporting cast fits the 1930s version of New York City, with a retro take on Black Cat as played by Li Jun Li and Lamorne Morris as a version of Robbie Robertson, notable for his supporting role in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films.

Villains who did not appear in the Spider-Verse films will instead star in Spider-Noir, with Jack Huston playing Sandman and Joe Massingill stepping into the role of Electro. Abraham Popoola, Karen Rodriguez, and Joker: Folie à Deux star Brendan Gleeson round out the cast, the latter of whom is playing the head honcho villain, Silvermane.

Spider-Noir's Universe in Color

Marvel

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that the upcoming Spider-Noir series will have its own Snyder Cut twist during its release, allowing fans to choose whether to watch it in color or in black and white.

This will mark the first time Spider-Noir's universe is shown in color, giving it a unique look and vibe, unlike what was shown in the Spider-Verse movies. In the animated movies, Spider-Noir's universe was shown only in black and white.