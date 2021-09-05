Spider-Man: No Way Home: New IMAX Trailer Solves Mystery Behind Police Station Man

Fans around the world spent months obsessing over when the first trailer for the new Spider-Man film would drop. They were finally rewarded when Sony released the official first trailer for No Way Home at CinemaCon in August.

While it was a relief for many to finally lay eyes on some new Spider-Man footage it did nothing to quell the rumors and speculation. One of the most interesting theories that has been fueled by the trailer is the possibility that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will be appearing in the film.

One scene from the trailer, in particular, has been the subject of scrutiny where Peter Parker sits in an interrogation room and a pair of forearms that look suspiciously like Cox's can be seen. Given Matt Murdock's day job as a lawyer, this has many fans thinking he'll be stepping in to help Peter with his case.

Marvel

Cox has constantly denied this theory, and it appears the star may be telling the truth.

The Police Station Man Is Not Charlie Cox

The IMAX trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home appears to debunk the theory that Charlie Cox is in the latest trailer.

One audience member reported seeing the new Spider-Man trailer in IMAX prior to a screening of Shang-Chi in cinemas. Given the larger aspect ratio of IMAX screens, this trailer was able to reveal more of what was in each shot.

In the interrogation scene, this allowed for more of the mystery man's face to be seen.

Sony

It appears the face of the police station man is not Charlie Cox's, so the actor was telling the truth when he stated "I promise you, those are not my forearms."

Sony

The full IMAX trailer clip can be watched below:

Saw #Shangchi in imax and they played the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer before and because of the increased aspect ratio I was able to see the face behind the arms and can confirm it is NOT Charlie Cox #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/5l9r8aOQQ0 — Gymblonski (@Crustrocket77) September 4, 2021

Could Daredevil Still Appear In Spider-Man: No Way Home?

While this definitely does appear to put an end to the idea that Charlie Cox is in the interrogation room with Tom Holland it doesn't entirely rule out the actor's involvement in No Way Home.

Rumors were circulating long before the release of the trailer that Cox would be reprising his role as Daredevil in the third Spider-Man film. Precedent has been set in Marvel Comics for Spider-Man and Daredevil to crossover and if any film was going to adapt this it would be No Way Home.

The involvement of the Multiverse in No Way Home has allowed for other Spider-Man legacy characters to appear in the film, such as Alfred Molina's Doc Ock. Speculation is rife that other Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be appearing, so there's no reason why Netflix's Daredevil also can't make his way into MCU canon in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in cinemas on December 17, 2021.