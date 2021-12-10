New Spider-Man: No Way Home Clip Reveals Intense Doc Ock Highway Battle

Spider-Man: No Way Home is Tom Holland’s third solo adventure in the MCU, and it seems that this movie will be a unique entry to his superhero resume. The threequel’s narrative will reintroduce villains from previous Spider-Man movies, and one of them is Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2.

Molina was the first villain confirmed to return in No Way Home after he outright shared his casting in a previous interview. As a result, Doctor Octopus has been the central figure of No Way Home’s initial wave of marketing, with the first trailer cementing his arrival.

A preview of Doc Ock’s inclusion is heavily tied to the bridge battle between him and Holland’s Marvel hero. From official stills to TV spot footage, the infamous bridge scene has been the subject of discussion among fans, with some of them even turning the topic into memes.

Now, as No Way Home's premiere is just around the corner, a special look at the intense moment has been revealed.

A Thrilling Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Bridge Battle

IGN officially unveiled a new clip from Spider-Man: No Way Home that showcased a preview of the intense bridge battle between Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

The one-minute clip shows the beginning of Doc Ock's attack on the bridge, with the villain asking Peter about his machine. It's safe to assume that Octavius is pertaining to his fusion reactor from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2.

Peter's confusion about Octavius' comments triggered the villain, thus using his mechanical arms to attack the web-slinger, ultimately destroying several cars along the way.

The clip shows that Peter's goal is to actually save Paula Newsome's MCU character, who was reported to be an MIT administrator in the movie. The Marvel hero is shown chasing her car while trying to escape Doc Ock.

The clip abruptly ends, leaving fans to wonder if Peter was successful in saving the MIT employee.

Doc Ock Hates Spider-Man

This latest action-packed clip established the fact that this Doc Ock really hates Spider-Man no matter what universe they're in.

Octavius' sudden arrival caught Peter off guard, but he still managed to outwit Octavius with the best of his abilities. It will be interesting to find out if there will be tributes to some of the iconic moments of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 in his newfound battle with Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

From Peter's web-swinging to Octavius' mechanical arm gestures, many would agree that this bridge battle will be a visual treat.

As fans now know, Doc Ock is not the only villain who will emerge from the bridge, since the second trailer confirmed that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin will also be present in the fight. Fighting two villains at once could be too much for Peter to handle, leaving many to wonder how they will be defeated.

It's possible that Doctor Strange may swoop in to save the day, leading to the introduction of the Multiverse prison that has been teased in promotional footage.

Meanwhile, the MIT angle could hint that Peter is trying to convince Paula Newsome's character to not reject his application for college. This could be part of the ongoing arc of Peter in the movie that could be tied to his post-No Way Home future.

Whatever the case, No Way Home is not only shaping up to be a Multiversal problem for Peter, but his personal challenges could also meddle with his decision to let the world forget that he is Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters on December 17, 2021.