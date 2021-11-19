Spider-Man Theory Explains Why Doc Ock Is a Hero In No Way Home

After what felt like an eternity, MCU fans were blessed with the second trailer for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home following its premiere event in Sherman Oaks, California. To put it lightly, the new tease did not disappoint as it showcased more of the threequel's plot and teased its status as arguably the biggest MCU solo movie ever.

Of course, Tom Holland's central web-slinger got his due shine in this trailer with new suits and an emotional storyline, as did Doctor Strange and his Multiverse-breaking antics that will change the game. But after teases pointing to a potential MCU Sinister Six coming into this movie that go back nearly a year, a handful of antagonists made their presence felt in a big way.

Fans got their first official look at the MCU's take on Sandman and Lizard while seeing a non-blue Electro from Jamie Foxx and a terrifying return for Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. However, likely thanks to Alfred Molina's major interview from Spring 2021, this trailer gave plenty of love to his Doctor Octopus after sending the world into a frenzy at the end of August's first trailer.

Before we take a look at how the second look at Spider-Man: No Way Home sets Octavius up in the MCU, it's appropriate to take a look back at how the Spidey villain first made his mark nearly two decades ago.

Where We Left Off with Doc Ock

Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius made his live-action debut in 2004's Spider-Man 2 as a scientist working with Oscorp on a way to create a fully-sustainable energy source for the world. His fusion demonstration utilized four massive mechanical arms he sported for the remainder of the movie, although the experiment went wrong in a big way.

During the first test, he was shocked by a bolt of electricity that fried the inhibitor chip he used to control the arms, allowing the technology to take over his mind and force him down a villainous path.

After nearly completing his mission to redo the experiment, regardless of the disastrous effect it would have on New York City, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man stopped him before revealing his secret identity to his idol. Peter Parker then convinced Octavius to change his mind on the mission, although it ended with the villain going on a redemption path and sacrificing himself by pulling the device into the Hudson River.

Why is this important? Well, there's a moment in the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home that may tease why Doc Ock's change of heart could transition into the MCU.

Otto Octavius Meets Max Dillon?

In the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jaime Foxx's Electro appears to hurl a blast of lightning at Alfred Molina's Doctor Otto Octavius.

Sony

Octavius then takes a massive fall from the edge of what looks to be the same construction site that holds the battle between Spider-Man and some of the movie's villains, possibly near the newly-refurbished Statue of Liberty.

Doc Ock Finally Being Redeemed?

Sony

All things considered, there is no way to tell for sure if Doc Ock is actually being blasted by Electro or if the blast is coming from something entirely different. However, with the two classic villains seemingly being pitted against each other, the iconic Spider-Man 2 villain may have another opportunity for a character change, as he did at the end of his first movie.

Although Spider-Man is confirmed to be fighting at least a trio of villains in the final trailer scene featuring Sandman, Electro, and Lizard, there is no sign of Alfred Molina's eight-limbed scientist going against Peter Parker.

Then again, there aren't any official signs of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men fighting alongside Tom Holland's hero either, even with small details pointing to the opposite being true. Looking at how many leaks this film has already dealt with, it only makes sense that Sony wants to save some of No Way Home's big reveals for the theatrical release.

Sony and Marvel are doing everything in their power to keep any more of this movie's secrets from coming to light before December 17, but this trailer certainly puts Doc Ock's villain status into question with this shot. Add this to the fact that Octavius is likely seen in the basement of the Sanctum Sanctorum not attacking Peter, MJ, and Ned, and there could be a chance that Molina's genius scientist has had a change of heart since Spider-Man 2.

With only two trailers of footage promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home thus far, only one of which heavily featured Molina, it will be impossible to tell for sure if Octavius is going to take a new journey after his villainous days in Spider-Man 2. This will be particularly interesting to watch once Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men come into play, with Maguire's likely having some kind of interaction with his old nemesis.

Whatever the case may be for Doc Ock's story in his return, he's already looking to be one of the more compelling characters in this massive MCU outing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will debut in theaters on December 17, 2021.