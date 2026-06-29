Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Reportedly Adding Another Legacy Villain Besides Scorpion

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly set to add another legacy villain to its roster, one who would trouble Peter Parker right beside the already-confirmed Scorpion. Tom Holland’s next solo outing has one of the deepest villain benches in Spider-Man movie history. Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan, who first turned up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, leads the film's returning threats as the Scorpion. Now a fresh report points to a second familiar foe from Peter’s past, a sign his older enemies are circling again.

That foe is the Shocker, the vibration-powered criminal Spider-Man last tangled with in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Popular industry insider Daniel Richtman shared the claim on his Patreon, and it quickly made the rounds on other platforms. Should the report hold, Shocker would become the second Homecoming villain after Scorpion to resurface in the sequel, stacking another classic enemy onto a roster that keeps growing and feeding talk that a bigger threat could be bringing these criminals together.

Marvel Studios

Shocker never appeared on screen in either of Brand New Day's two released trailers, but an interesting detail at the end of the second trailer is a strong sign of his return. Near the end of that trailer, as Peter drops through the air during his clash with the Hulk, if you look closely, you'd see what looks like one of Shocker’s vibro-shock gauntlets strapped to his arm. Peter would have little reason to carry that weapon unless its original owner factors into the story.

Marvel Studios

Shocker, real name Herman Schultz, would be a perfect addition as he's very familiar with this street-level corner of the MCU. In Homecoming, two different men took on the identity. Logan Marshall-Green’s Jackson Brice took it up first before Adrian Toomes accidentally killed him, and Bokeem Woodbine’s Schultz then inherited the tech. Schultz clashed with Spider-Man at his high school, but ended the film webbed up and under arrest.

Woodbine never returned to the part, yet he left the door open in an exclusive interview with The Direct in 2025, saying, "I get a feeling it might not be the last time you see the Shocker." We'll find out on July 31 whether he'll step back in the role and how big a part he'll play in the film. If he returns, we could also finally see Shocker in his comic-accurate costume.

Will More Legacy Villains Appear in Brand New Day?

Two returning Homecoming villains make one wonder how many more old foes could be appearing in Brand New Day. The most tempting name is Adrian Toomes, the Vulture played by Michael Keaton. He walked away from Homecoming alive, worked out that Peter was Spider-Man, and chose to guard that secret from behind bars. Sony later integrated him into its own universe through Morbius, so the character clearly still has more to offer in the Spider-Man universe.

The film’s street-level premise also leaves room for other holdovers. Phineas Mason, the Tinkerer who armed Toomes in the first place, walked off without consequence in Homecoming and would make a neat supplier for the high-tech weapons these new criminals keep using.

If Shocker appears alongside Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tombstone, it could pave the way for a famous Spider-Man villain team. Longtime comic readers will recognize the possibility of these rogues working together as the early makings of a Sinister Six. A live-action debut of the villain team in the MCU would give Holland’s hero his first proper test from his own world rather than the multiverse.

However, there is also a chance Brand New Day won't introduce any further villains. The film is already stacked with enough rogues, including the involvement of the Hand. Adding more antagonists could be overkill, making it likely that Scorpion and Shocker might be the only legacy additions. Then again, Marvel could still go all out and bring back Vulture alongside other familiar faces from the Home trilogy.