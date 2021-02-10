Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Accidentally Brought Some of Uncharted Role To Marvel Character

Tom Holland has been hard at work on the next chapter in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, which is set to further explore the idea of the Marvel multiverse.

Various reports and rumors claim that many live-action Spider-Man alums will return for the threequel, including Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, as well as the MCU's Doctor Strange.

Spider-Man 3's plot is still largely unknown, however. The film is confirmed to pick up after the game-changing cliffhanger in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the franchise's core cast will be joining Holland as well, but the story mostly remains a mystery.

Holland still has yet to reveal any major spoilers for the upcoming film, but he has shared his experience of filming for Spider-Man 3 right after other projects like Uncharted.

It looks as if it took a while for the actor to make the shift from Nathan Drake to Peter Parker.

TOM HOLLAND STRUGGLED TO STEP BACK INTO PETER PARKER

In a report from ScreenDaily, Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland revealed that his three-day break between filming Uncharted and Spider-Man 3 actually affected his performance as Peter Parker.

The actor stated that he found himself “walking with a swagger and confidence” and was instead told he needed to “'walk like a boy:”

“I was doing this scene [for Spider-Man 3] where I’m walking into this building and there is this cool cinematic shot pushing in behind me and [producer] Amy Pascal took me aside and said, ‘Why are you walking like that? You’re walking like a man; you need to walk like a boy.' I went back and watched the monitor, and I could see I was walking with a swagger and confidence. [Spider-Man: Far From Home director] Jon Watts was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s [Uncharted’s] Nathan Drake. We’ll iron him out and get Peter Parker back.’”

THE NEXT CHAPTER FOR PETER PARKER

After his breakout performance as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, it's no surprise that Tom Holland became one of the most in-demand young stars in Hollywood.

Even though the star's hectic filming schedule may have proven to seep into his MCU role, it seems the film's production team is ensuring that the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man we all know and love stays in-character.

This doesn't mean that Holland's portrayal of Parker as someone with “swagger and confidence” will never happen, however. With the webslinger set to interact with certain inter-dimensional threats and characters from alternate realities, the hero will find himself on his most perilous adventure yet.

It's quite possible that after the events of Spider-Man 3, Parker will be able to embody the more confident traits that Holland accidentally brought to the character on that day of filming. This film may be the most important chapter yet in the character's journey towards personifying the quote “With great power, comes great responsibility.”

Holland's quote also reveals a small tidbit of a scene, where Peter Parker walks into a building that warrants a “cool cinematic shot.” The actor has learned not to spoil too much though, which means fans will just have to wait until the film releases on December 17, 2021 in order to find out where Spider-Man will be visiting next.