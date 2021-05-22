Spider-Man 3: No Way Home Actress Opens Up About Marvel Secrecy

Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated MCU movies to date due to the rumors that former Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are set to appear alongside Tom Holland this December.

Granted, those rumors have been discredited by certain actors in question, including Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

But since the multiverse is an element of Phase 4, and both Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are set to reprise their past Spider-Man roles of Doc Ock and Electro respectively, fans aren't quite ready to lay their hopes and theories to rest just yet.

Due to the attention this film is receiving, coupled with the fact that it is a Marvel movie, secrecy is required of the No Way Home cast as Spidey star Angourie Rice is well aware.

NO WAY HOME STAR DISCUSSES HER RETURN & KEEPING SECRETS

Marvel

In an interview with Collider, Angourie Rice, who plays Betty Brandt, was asked what it's like dealing with the secrecy that comes with shooting a Spider-Man film.

Rice, who will be returning to play Betty in Spider-Man: No Way Home, shared, "Shooting Spider-Man was like getting to go to a really cool theme park, but you couldn't tell anyone..."

"The way that like Marvel protects the story is beyond anything I’ve ever experienced. It’s so secret. Shooting Spider-Man was like getting to go to a really cool theme park, but you couldn’t tell anyone because it’s the world’s most secret theme park. That was tricky."

And while Marvel stars are known for having to keep quiet about details of the film, Rice was allowed to confide in her family when filming 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"The good thing about the second film was that I had my mother and my sister there with me, the whole time, so they were in on it and I could talk to them about anything because they were there."

Still, Rice gets why Marvel has to keep everything under lock and key saying, "fans of Marvel do some really great guesswork..."

"They are super secretive about everything. After being a part of it and seeing how people speculate from photos online and single lines in previous films, the fans of Marvel do some really great guesswork, for sure, so I understand."

Considering Spider-Man: No Way Home is the Spidey cast's third film together, Rice was also questioned about getting to reunite with her fellow actors and actresses.

"Yeah. I grew up on Spider-Man, not in the sense of growing up reading the comics, but I was 15 when I signed up to do the first one and by time this last one comes out, I’m gonna be almost 21. It happened during very formative years in my life. I’m a very different person now than I was at 15, although maybe some people would beg to differ. But I feel like my life has changed so much since I was 15."

Unlike other Marvel movies, the Spider-Man films have focused on teenagers; and for Rice, her experience has mirrored that of her character saying, "Betty and me, our trajectories are very parallel..."

"In my mind, Betty growing up, Betty getting ready to graduate, and Betty getting her first boyfriend and going to school dances and traveling overseas, that happened in my life, at the same time. Betty and me, our trajectories are very parallel, in terms of how we grew up. That community and that story will always be a huge part of my life and my adolescence."

WHY THE SPIDEY FILMS ARE DIFFERENT

For fans who enjoy dissecting trailers and teasers, it's always fascinating to hear what it's like to actually be in the know and deal with the Marvel brand of confidentiality.

And even though fans may want to hear details about a film, they should also be encouraged by Rice's words on the lengths Marvel goes to protect their story. It shows that the studio cares as much about the next chapter as the fans do.

It's equally interesting to hear how Rice, and likely other members of the Spider-Man cast, have grown up and taken their first steps into adulthood while filming this Spider-Man trilogy.

Again, it's an experience that's unique in comparison to other MCU films and projects so far.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters on December 17, 2021.