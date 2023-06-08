Spider-Man's 2024 Spin-off Movie Reveals Surprising Genre

Sony Pictures' Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web, is confirmed to have an unexpected genre ahead of its release.

Marvel movies have had their fair share of different genres in the past years.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard classified the threequel as an "epic sci-fi war movie" while Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah mentioned that the film is a "paranoid thriller."

As for Madame Web, lead star Emma Roberts teased that both the cast and story of the film are "unique" in many ways.

What Is Madame Web’s Genre?

In an interview with Collider, Madame Web producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura talked about the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off and how it differs from previous entries from Sony's Marvel universe.

di Bonaventura confirmed that Madame Web's genre is unexpectedly not an action movie, but rather a "thriller:"

“It’s a different kind of movie in that universe … It’s almost, in a way, more of a thriller. It’s not an action piece, because, in a way, ['Madame Web’s'] skill set is not conducive to an action piece.”

While saying that the lead character's "clairvoyance is a tricky skill set," the Marvel producer promised that the movie will stay true to the special set of abilities that fans know and love from the comics.

Although it will not be as action-packed as the likes of Venom and Morbius, di Bonaventura assured that the spin-off flick will still “be familiar to the audience in terms of what universe it’s playing in.”

Madame Web's plot details and the main character's set of skills are still shrouded in secrecy.

Despite that, the film's producer noted that the secrecy is "very much on purpose," pointing out that the people behind Madame Web are "working hard" to keep things under wraps "because it's a character that people don't know a lot about."

Di Bonaventura ended by saying, “It’s fun to keep it a mystery for a while.”

Why Madame Web’s Thriller Genre Is Fitting

Madame Web's genre being a thriller allows the movie to stand out from the rest of the entries of Sony's Marvel universe.

A previous rumor claimed that a baby Peter Parker will be featured in the movie, but it remains to be seen how the future Spider-Man will fit into the story.

Given that it has been confirmed that Madame Web is a thriller, it's possible that the movie's plot will revolve around the clairvoyant character assembling a team to protect baby Peter Parker from an unknown threat, and it is expected to be filled with suspense-infused scenes throughout.

As lead star Sydney Sweeney pointed out, Madame Web already features "badass females" that are poised to shield baby Peter Parker and the world from harm from any threats.

Despite being categorized as a thriller, set photos did reveal that there will still be action-packed scenes in the movie.

Madame Web is set to premiere in theaters on February 16, 2024.