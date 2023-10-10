Spider-Man 2 PS5: Miles Morales' New Romance Just Got Confirmed (Photos)

A new (yet familiar) love interest was just revealed for Miles Morales in the upcoming Spider-Man 2 game on PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Insomniac Games is putting together a hugely success video game franchise with the PS4's Spider-Man (2018) and the Spider-Man: Miles Morales spin-off, now bringing a culminating sequel connecting them together.

Already earning glowing reviews from limited gameplay, this installment is bound to be another massive hit. However, while the focus has been on new suits, villains, and traversal enhancements, what about our webslingers' love lives?

Miles Morales' New Romance in PS5 Spider-Man 2

During an interview with Gizmodo, Spider-Man 2 narrative director Ben Arfmann confirmed that Hailey Cooper will be Miles Morales' "romantic interest" in the upcoming game.

Arfmann added that he's "really excited about Hailey in this game, but specifically, the moments between her and Miles:"

"I’m also really excited that Hailey is in the game. Hailey Cooper, who’s a character from 'Miles', returns and is maybe a little bit of a romantic interest for Miles. Like I’m really excited about Hailey in this game, but specifically, the moments between her and Miles.

For those unfamiliar, Hailey is a deaf street artist in East Harlem who communicates with Miles using sign language in a wholesome moment from the spin-off game.

After learning Miles' secret, she protects him and updates her mural to include his Spider-Man image, furthering their potential relationship.

Returning from Miles Morales, voice actors Nadji Jeter and Natasha Ofili are back as Hailey and Miles, respectively.

Fans can expect their relationship to be "really special from the start," according to Arfmann:

"Our two actors Nadji [Jeter] and Natasha [Ofili] are so much fun together, and it’s really special from the start."

Could Gwen Stacy Spice Things Up In Spider-Man 2?

It was recently revealed by The Gamer, in an interview with co-writer Jon Paquette, that Miles Morales' Spider-Verse love interest would not appear in the game.

Based on Paquette's comments, the story that he and the rest of the Insomniac team are trying to tell doesn't include Gwen Stacy.

However, even though he states "Gwen isn't part of the story" he also teases a possible future appearance by saying "But, who knows?"

"You know what, we entertain [the idea of] all the characters all the time. All of us at the studio are fans of Marvel. And so, one of the great things about Insomniac is that we love to get ideas from everybody on the team, so we're always getting ideas. But we also need to stay focused on what is the story that we're trying to tell and Gwen isn't part of the story that we're trying to tell unfortunately. But, who knows?"

While it appears Gwen Stacy or Spider-Gwen isn't a part of this upcoming game, the door is being left open for future appearances.

An alternative reality game focused on Gwen, possibly similar in style and length to the Miles Morales spin-off could be an awesome treat for fans.

It's be the first Spider-Woman game and knowing Insomniac, she'd be equipped with a new set of her own swinging animations, fighting style, and gadgets or abilities to use in combat.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on October 20 exclusively on the PS5.