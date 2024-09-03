Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Date Announcement Incoming: When to Expect It

The wait for news on Solo Leveling Season 2's release has been an arduous one for fans, lucky though, an announcement may be imminent.

After a hit debut season earlier this year, fans have sat in eager anticipation for a second season of the epic techno-thriller anime.

This has been largely because they already know it is coming, a second season was first announced to coincide with the release of the Season 1 finale, making many wonder if new episodes were further along than some may have thought.

Solo Leveling Season 2 News May Be Imminent

Solo Leveling

Fans may finally know when they will get a release date announcement for Solo Leveling Season 2.

The hit anime is set to be part of the lineup at the upcoming AniPlex Online Fest, which takes place starting at 8 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 15.

For those who do not know, AniPlex Online Fest is an online celebration of the biggest anime titles of the year, with various panels, interviews with cast members, and musical performances.

As listed on the event's official website, Solo Leveling will be "participating" in the festivities, although in what capacity remains to be seen.

If a Solo Leveling panel were to be a part of the event's 2024 schedule (which is not guaranteed), then it seems highly likely news regarding Season 2, including a potential release date, will be included in the proceedings.

Since its debut earlier this year, Solo Leveling has been no stranger to bringing news to these sorts of events. In March, at Anime Expo 2024, the first teaser for Season 2 of the hit series debuted.

With AniPlex Online being one of the last major tentpole events for the anime community of the year, perhaps the team at A-1 Pictures will be ready to unveil even more about the upcoming sophomore effort.

When Will Solo Leveling Season 2 Be Released?

With this latest information, the picture of when Solo Leveling Season 2 will be released may start to come into view.

As of writing, Season 2 of the anime series does not have any specific release window.

However, should another look at what is next for the show end up appearing at AniPlex Online, that could mean Season 2 may be closer than was originally thought.

Season 1 ran from January to March of this year, so there is a chance the team at A-1 Pictures has been working hard to hit that same release window for Season 2.

If that is the case, a second season released sometime in early 2025 feels like a natural fit.

This would be in line with previous reports from reliable anime leaker Chromafire that Season 2 was eyeing a winter 2025 release:

"The story truly starts MOVING after the first Arise! Bummer we'll have to wait until 2025 for cour 2."

CEO of D&C Media Choi Won-young, the company behind the Solo Leveling webtoon the anime is based on corroborated this sentiment, telling fans (via Hank Yung) that Season 2 would debut "within the year:"

"Choi Won-young, CEO of D&C Media (age 55), said this in an interview with the Korea Economic Daily on the 5th. D&C Media is a web novel and webtoon powerhouse with a lot of killer content such as ‘In this life, I will become the head of the family’ and ‘The only ending for a villain is death’. On the 7th, Season 1 of the 'Solo Leveling' animation was aired simultaneously in Japan, Korea, the United States, France, Taiwan, and Vietnam, raising expectations for this year’s performance. Season 2 is also scheduled to air within the year."

It seems as though that may still be the plan, and an announcement at AniPlex Online Fest would only cement that.

Solo Leveling is now streaming on Crunchyroll.