Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Date Gets Celebrated With Official New Countdown Posters

Solo Leveling is ringing in the New Year with some new posters to celebrate Season 2's release date countdown.

After becoming one of the Winter 2024 anime season's early hits, a second batch of episodes was commissioned following Chugong's South Korean fantasy novels.

The second season will continue main character Sung Jinwoo's journey to becoming an S-rank hunter in this RPG-turned-real-life dungeon-diving story.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Gets New Posters

Solo Leveling Season 2 set up its premiere with a series of new posters.

The new pieces of promotional art serve as a countdown to the series' second batch of episodes, which is due out on Saturday, January 4 on Crunchyroll in North America (something a new trailer teased for fans).

The six posters feature various characters from across the show's canon, debuting on social media starting nine days before the show's eventual release date. It would then slowly dole out a new image day after day, leading into the day of release.

The posts arrived on the series' official social channels, all saying primarily the same thing. They all hype up the Season 2 release with a description of how many days are left until the release day along with the animator who worked on the art featured in that particular poster.

Things kicked off nine days before the show's release with an image of the villain Barca (or Baruka). Donning his large ears and iconic blade, Barca arrives in the new season ready to take on the Jinwoo in battle.

Barca can also be seen in the recently released Solo Leveling Reawakening movie, which can be seen in theaters now.

Solo Leveling

The next poster saw Korean B-tier hunter Park He-Jinn raising a pink scarf above her nose. With Season 2 set to tackle the Red Gate Arc of the Solo Leveling light novel, Park He-Jinn is set to play a major part in the new episodes.

Solo Leveling

One week before the show's eventual release, the Solo Leveling social channels posted an image of Sung Il-Hwan, the father to the series' main character Sung Jinwoo. In the poster, he sits hunched over with his hands in shackles and revenge seemingly on his mind.

Solo Leveling

Next was a poster spotlighting the outgoing Ma Dongwook, as he raised his fist toward the camera.

Solo Leveling

Vice-Guild Master of the Hunters Guild Cha Hae-In took center stage in the poster on X (formerly Twitter) five days before release, sporting her stunning black and gold armor in a beautifully hand-drawn style.

Solo Leveling

With only four days left before release, Solo Leveling rang in the New Year with an epic battle scene on a poster designed by Action Director Yoshihiro Kanno.

Solo Leveling

What To Expect From Solo Leveling Season 2

After putting its stamp on the anime scene early in 2024, Solo Leveling is back to do the same in 2025.

Season 2 is one of the most hotly-anticipated seasons of the winter 2025 anime slate, picking back up the story of hunter Sung Jinwoo as he quote/unquote levels up to become the fabled warrior he has always wanted to be.

Season 2 is expected to adapt several major arcs (as teased in these new countdown posters). One of which will be the long-awaited Red Gate arc.

The eighth story arc in the hit light novel series, also happens to be the most imminent for the anime to adapt, likely being the jumping-on point for fans in Season 2.

The Red Gate Arc — which was teased in the Park He-Jinn-theme poster above — sees Sung Jinwoo join the White Tiger guild and train with some of its youngest recruits to hopefully take down a new threat after getting stuck within a Red Gate (a portal to a dungeon that cannot be reopened like normal).

Solo Leveling debuts on Crunchyroll on Saturday, January 4, 2025.