Solo Leveling Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

A Solo Leveling Season 2 is on the way, it is just a matter of when it will be released and what exactly will happen.

Debuting as a part of the winter 2024 anime season, Solo Leveling sought to adapt the beloved web novel for the small screen It tells a story of hunters, digital demons, and a never-ending conquest to become more powerful.

Season 2 of the series was quickly picked up following the end of Season 1, as animation studio A-1 Pictures is back for the sophomore effort.

When Will Solo Leveling Season 2 Release?

Despite having been announced, no release specifics for Solo Leveling Season 2 have been made public.

CEO of D&C Media Choi Won-young, the company behind the Solo Leveling webtoon, has said that Season 2 of the hit anime is "scheduled to air within the year" (per via Hank Yung):

"Choi Won-young, CEO of D&C Media (age 55), said this in an interview with the Korea Economic Daily on the 5th. D&C Media is a web novel and webtoon powerhouse with a lot of killer content such as ‘In this life, I will become the head of the family’ and ‘The only ending for a villain is death’. On the 7th, season 1 of the 'Solo Leveling' animation was aired simultaneously in Japan, Korea, the United States, France, Taiwan, and Vietnam, raising expectations for this year’s performance. Season 2 is also scheduled to air within the year."

That would put a second season as releasing sometime in 2025, but the exact date remains unclear.

According to anime leaker Chromafire, Solo Leveling is eyeing a winter 2025 release; however, it is unclear if the insider is referring to a proper Season 2 or Part 2 of Season 1:

"The story truly starts MOVING after the first Arise! Bummer we'll have to wait until 2025 for cour 2."

If that date hits, that means fans could see Season 2 as soon as late 2024 or early 2025.

Who Is Cast in Solo Leveling Season 2?

Heading into Solo Leveling Season 2, audiences will likely see much of the core Season 1 cast for more.

This, of course, would be headed up by Jinwoo Sung (played by Taito Ban in Japanese and Aleks Le in English).

Jinwoo leads the series as an enterprising hunter who slays digital monsters for fun. However, things change when he is selected by a mysterious program known as the System and granted the ability to grow in power without any limit.

Joining Jinwoo will also likely be his colleague in hunting and best friend, Jinho Yoo, the dangerous S-rank hunter, Yoonho Baek, and Jinwoo's younger sister Jinah Sung among others.

Here is a full list of characters and actors expected to return in Solo Leveling Season 2:

Jinwoo Sung - Taito Ban (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)

Yoonho Baek - Hiroki Tochi (Japanese) / Christopher R. Sabat (English)

Lee Joohee - Rina Honizumi (Japanese) / Dani Chambers (English)

Jong-In Choi - Daisuke Hirakawa (Japanese) / Ian Sinclair (English)

Jinho Yoo - Genta Nakamura (Japanese) / Justin Briner (English)

Justin Briner (English) Gunhee Go - Banjo Ginga (Japanese) / Kent Williams (English)

Haein Cha - Reina Ueda (Japanese) / Michelle Rojas (English)

Jinah Sung - Haruna Mikawa (Japanese) / Rebecca Wang (English)

Jinchui Woo - Makoto Furukawa (Japanese) / SungWon Cho (English)

What Will Happen in Solo Leveling Season 2?

With plenty of untold stories from the Korean Solo Leveling webtoon, there is still plenty of narrative fodder for the anime adaptation to chew on in Season 2.

The biggest of these will likely come with a head-first dive into the Deamon Castle Arc as seen in the source material.

This particular chapter in the Solo Leveling story sees Jinwoo come off gaining a new level of strength and venture into dangerous unexplored surroundings in his search for the Elixir of Life.

As teased in Season 1's cliffhanger ending, this new quest will take the series' hero into the fire-engulfed Demon Castle, a new S-Rank instant dungeon created by the System.

Knowing the recipe for a potential cure for his ailing mother could lie within, Jinwoo ventures into the Demon Castle, taking on new fiendish threats, as well as a few returning faces from his past.

While the Demon Castle Arc will likely take up a large chunk of Season 2, there is the chance the anime could venture beyond that in its sophomore effort.

After Demon Castle, comes the Retesting Rank Arc, seeing Jinwoo with the recipe for the Elixir of Life heading back to the human world where he has his hunter rank reevaluated.

With over 150 chapters of the webtoon still left to cover, there is no stopping the Solo Leveling anime should push forward with further stories.

Is There a Trailer for Solo Leveling Season 2?

A trailer for Solo Leveling Season 2 has been made available, despite it still being months away.

The trailer debuted alongside the Solo Leveling Season 1 finale in April 2024.

However, instead of featuring new footage from the incoming second season, it opted to serve as a short 40-second catch-up of where the series has been, highlighting various points in the story and lines of dialogue seen so far.

It then comes to an end by simply saying, "Season 2 confirmed" before cutting to black.

A more proper look at Season 2 will likely come closer to release, as marketing ramps up to the new episodes.

See the full Solo Leveling Season 2 teaser below:

Solo Leveling is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

