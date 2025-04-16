Smoke: Taron Egerton's New Apple TV+ Streaming Show Gets First Look & Premiere Date

Apple TV+'s upcoming series, Smoke, led by star Taron Egerton, who is also executive producing the project, is just around the corner.

The series, created by Dennis Lehane (of Black Bird fame), is inspired by true events. It follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they aim to capture and detain two serial arsonists.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s Smoke will officially premiere the first two episodes of its nine-episode Season 1 on Friday, Jun 27, 2025.

Following their debut, new episodes will drop every Friday through August 8, 2025.

The show has also released new first-look images for audiences to take a peak at.

The first image (above) sees Taron Egerton's Dave Gudsen at his desk, while the below image shows Dave and Michelle Calderone (Played by Jurnee Smollett) on the scene of the crime.

Apple TV+

John Leguizamo and Anna Chlumsky's characters are working the case in Apple TV+'s upcoming arson show.

Michelle Calderone, listening to a debrief with a coffee in hand.

Apple TV+

Jurnee Smollett's Michelle Calderone and Rafe Spall's character are comiserating in Smoke.

Apple TV+

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Freddy Fasano.

Apple TV+

Greg Kinnear as Commander Englehart in Smoke.

Apple TV+

Smoke premieres on Apple TV+ on June 27, 2025.