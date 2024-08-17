Here's When SkyMed Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

SkyMed Season 3 is expected to be released soon, although the big question is when exactly it will happen.

Based in Canada, SkyMed highlights a team of nurses and pilots who work for a government-funded air ambulance service in northern Manitoba. It shows high-stakes missions in a dangerous locale.

The series premiered on CBC Television in July 2022, delivering 18 episodes across its first two seasons. Fans have waited for it to continue since its last episode aired in November 2023.

When Will SkyMed Season 3 Be Released?

SkyMed

Per Deadline, Paramount+ renewed SkyMed for Season 3 in March 2024. Filming for the new season was already scheduled for March 25 in Manitoba and Ontario, Canada.

The news release also noted that Wheezer star Aaron Ashmore was promoted to a series regular for Season 3. Furthermore, Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Grant and Shadowhunters' Nicola Correia-Damude joined the cast in undisclosed recurring roles.

For reference, Season 1 of SkyMed completed its filming schedule between late August 2021 and mid-January 2022, taking about five months to finish. The season then premiered six months later in July 2022.

Should that timeframe be similar for Season 3, SkyMed could realistically be already done with filming or close to finishing, as it started about five months ago as of writing.

If that timeline is accurate, fans could realistically expect the new season to premiere as early as the beginning of 2025.

As for what may happen next season, Season 2 ended with plenty of focus on Hayley's (Natasha Calis) addiction recovery journey, which should continue heavily as she hopes to find healing.

Braeden Clarke's Jeremy also returned to the fold, and the entire episode highlighted characters who spent much of Season 2 on the sidelines. This could mean bigger roles for characters like Nowak (Thomas Elms), Tristan (Kheon Clarke), Lexi (Mercedes Morris), and more in the next set of episodes.



Beyond that, Season 2 ended so conclusively that many of the storylines for Season 3 are difficult to predict. Thankfully, there should not be too much waiting until fans learn more about what's coming.

The first two seasons of SkyMed are streaming on Paramount+.

