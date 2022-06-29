She-Hulk Trailer Location Gets Visited In New Ms. Marvel Episode

Marvel Studios has brought fan-favorite Kamala Khan to live-action with their newest series, Ms. Marvel. The streaming show is the MCU's best-reviewed Disney+ offering yet and is proving to be very popular with fans. In the series, Kamala comes into possession of a mysterious bangle which unlocks her superpowers, only to find herself being pursued by the deadly Clan Destine who wish to use Kamala's abilities to bring themselves back home, and destroy the Earth in the process.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Ms. Marvel.

At the end of Episode 3, Najma, the leader of Clan Destine, and her followers are arrested by the Department of Damage Control. This government agency was established in the aftermath of The Battle of New York and has the backing of Stark Industries. It was created as a way to clean up damaged infrastructure in the wake of superpowered battles, but since its inception, the DODC seems to have greatly expanded its purview.

The department now appears to investigate and apprehend enhanced individuals on sight and, as such, has been aggressively pursuing certain characters from Ms. Marvel.

A She-Hulk Easter Egg In Ms. Marvel

In Episode 4 of Ms. Marvel, the members of Clan Destine, having been taken in by the DODC, are being transported to their new cells at the agency's supermax prison. If this building looks familiar, it's because the same prison has also been seen in the trailer for the forthcoming MCU series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the She-Hulk trailer, Jennifer Walters pays a visit to the supermax facility.

It's there that she appears to meet with the Abomination himself, Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky.

The DODC Supermax Is A Recurring MCU Location

Unless Marvel has employed tricky editing in the She-Hulk trailer and Blonsky is being held at another location, then this DODC facility has been cropping up in the MCU since 2021. Devotees will remember that after Wong beats the Abomination at Xialing's fight club in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he leads the monstrous brute back to his holding cell through a sling ring portal.

That cell is identical to the one he's in during the trailer for She-Hulk. Given how powerful Blonsky is, the DODC supermax must be tricked out with all sorts of advanced tech to keep superpowerful criminals like him in line. Maybe Damage Control is still being helped out by Stark Industries? The sonic blasters used on Najma and crew in Ms. Marvel looked pretty advanced and exactly the type of thing that Stark Industries would develop.

It's also worth noting that this structure isn't even the only known, large-scale supermax in the MCU. The Raft, which first appeared in 2016's Captain America: Civil War is an underwater prison in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Although just based on who's been incarcerated there, the Raft might be for less dangerous foes who don't possess any superhuman abilities. After all, fans know that Baron Zemo is being kept at the Raft after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he doesn't possess any special abilities beyond an iron will and an extremely cunning mind.

Of course, Clan Destine's stay at the DODC supermax doesn't exactly last for long. They are able to overpower the guards and escape to Pakistan where they continue their chase for the bangle and Kamala Khan.

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel releases new episodes on Wednesdays. The next installment will drop on July 6.