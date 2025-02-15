Is 'Shadow Conspiracy' Movie with Tom Cruise & Matt Damon Real? Here Are the Actors' Upcoming Projects

A supposed movie titled Shadow Conspiracy starring Matt Damon and Tom Cruise appeared online, causing fans to ask if the film is real or not.

Both Cruise and Damon have been working in Hollywood for upwards of 20 years, yet, the pair have never appeared in a movie together.

That has not stopped either of them from producing classics of the medium including Tog Gun, the Bourne franchise, and the Mission: Impossible movies.

Is Shadow Conspiracy a Real Movie?

Facebook

Fans are pouring over an alleged movie poster for a Tom Cruise and Matt Damon movie titled Shadow Conspiracy that is making the rounds on social media.

The poster in question first popped up on some popular movie Facebook pages, seemingly teasing a new film starring the two Hollywood heavy-hitters, which would mark their first collaboration on a movie ever.

While the plot details of the movie are not immediately apparent, it seems to be a Mission: Impossible or Jason Bourne-esque espionage thriller possibly featuring Cruise playing two different characters opposite Damon.

Even though the Shadow Conspiracy poster seems convincing, sadly it is a fake movie, and no Cruise-Damon collaboration has been announced.

One can spot the inauthenticity of the poster itself fairly easily. Taking a look at it, there is evidence suggesting the poster itself is AI-generated, including the release text, "20Y AU23," that looks to be the sort of AI gobbledygook that can appear on these sorts of fake movie posters.

What Do Tom Cruise and Matt Damon Have In the Works?

Just because Shadow Conspiracy may not be real, fans should not be worried they will be without either of these actors in the near future though.

Later this year, Damon can be seen in the upcoming crime thriller RIP alongside his longtime friend and producing partner Ben Affleck. That movie is coming to sometime this fall but does not have specific release information locked down as of yet.

2025 will also see the Good Will Hunting actor start production on Christopher Nolan's star-studded adaptation of The Odyssey (due out in 2026) with A-listers like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and many others.

As for Tom Cruise, even at 62, he is showing no sign of slowing down. 2025 will allegedly see the end of his long-running Mission: Impossible film franchise (at least in its current form), with the May 28 release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Beyond that, there have been reports Cruise will return to his other high-flying action franchise Top Gun for a third film, but according to recent updates regarding Top Gun 3, that movie is still early in development.

Cruise is also set to appear in Mission: Impossible - Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie's next two films, The Gauntlet (a new crime drama film starring him and Scarlett Johansson), as well as Broadsword (WWII drama centered on a U.S. pilot who crash lands in Nazi-occupied France).

Lastly, to the delight of many, the Mission: Impossible star is also set to work with the Oscar-winning director of The Revenant, Alejandro G. Iñárritu in his next big-screen venture.

Matt Damon can next be seen this fall in Netflix's RIP, while Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning on May 28.