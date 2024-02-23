Who Is Sebastian Amoruso? 5 Things to Know About Avatar's Jet Actor from Netflix Live-Action Series

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender just introduced audiences to a new rising star, Sebastian Amoruso. 

All eight episodes of the live-action adaptation of the 2005 cartoon series premiered on February 22 and introduced fans to the new Avatar: The Last Airbender cast and their versions of the show's well-known characters.

Among the cast is Sebastian Amoruso who plays Jet, the charismatic sword-wielding Freedom Fighters leader, and who's generating considerable buzz online.

5 Facts About Avatar's Sebastian Amoruso

Sebastian Amoruso on Avatar: Last Airbender set
Sebastian Amoruso

Sebastian Amoruso Is Older Than His Avatar Character

While Jet is only 16 years old in The Last Airbender, it's been a few years since Sebastian Amoruso was the same age as his character. 

Currently, the actor is 24 years old and resides in Los Angeles but he is originally from Washington, D.C.

He's a Hollywood Rising Star

Sebastian Amorosu is a star on the rise with Avatar: The Last Airbender being only his third on-screen credit.

Before the Netflix show, the actor appeared in two episodes of Snapchat's original series Solve, followed by his role as Johnny in Amazon Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer.

But given his engaging performance in The Last Airbender, that list of credits is likely to grow. 

Sebastian Amoruso Went From Stage to Screen

The Last Airbender may be Amoruso's third screen role, but he's far from a newcomer when it comes to acting. 

Before jumping into the streaming world, he studied at the Berklee College of Music and attended New York's Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center.

It was there he put his acting chops to the test through roles in several musicals, including "Heathers the Musical" and "Prom Queen."

He Has Musical & Martial Arts Experience

Like his Avatar: The Last Airbender character, Sebastian Amoruso is also skilled with swords (and even nunchucks) and has had martial arts training.

In addition to skills in various sports ranging from snowboarding to surfing, Amoruso can play multiple instruments, including guitar, drums, piano, and violin. 

Filmed Second Series Role During the Pandemic & at Night

In an interview with Nightmarish Conjurings, Sebastian Amoruso talked about his unique experience filming 2021's I Know What You Did Last Summer.

According to the actor, filming for his second series role took place during "COVID regulations" and in a "controlled environment:"

"Yeah, and COVID regulations and all that kind of stuff. But we were kind of in a bubble. So, that was nice. They set us up on the first day in this controlled environment, which was good. Immediately they flew me in and after landing, I immediately was rushed to set and filmed a scene. I was spinning. My luggage hadn’t even been dropped off."

But COVID restrictions weren't the only difficulty he dealt with. 

The show required multiple night shoots which, he admitted, were "tough" but created a "kinship" between himself and the cast:

"And then, it was a tough shoot. It really was. So many nights shoot. it was a bizarre… So, we [the cast] trekked through something together. There’s some sort of kinship after that."

Where Can Fans Follow Sebastian on Social Media?

Fans can find actor Sebastian Amoruso on Instagram. His official username is sebastianamoruso.

All eight episodes of Season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender are streaming now on Netflix.

