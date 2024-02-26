The Princess Yue depicted in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has a few notable differences compared to the original version in the animated series.

Amber Midthunder plays Princess Yue in the live-action adaptation on the mega streamer. And while her iteration is fairly similar to her animated counterpart, there are a few key differences that affect the Netflix show's story to varying degrees.

Differences Between Avatar’s Princess Yue in Live-Action Series vs Animated Show

Yue’s (Mostly) Accurate Costume

For the most part, Princess Yue's outfits in both the animated series and Netflix live-action adaptation are very similar.

She has the same regal Water Tribe look, with extravagant white braided hair. Even the clasps in her hair and headpiece match up.

The most significant difference is the ornate pattern found alongside the front of her dress in live-action. As with many animated designs, they tend to be a tad simpler (look at Aang’s head arrow for another example).

Yue’s Water-Bending Abilities

Not long after audiences see Princess Yue for the first time, she’s showing off her waterbending abilities by making ice cream for someone.

The thing is, she doesn’t originally have any waterbending abilities until she becomes the Moon Spirit itself after (basically) dying.

The change doesn’t exactly doom the show, but many fans wonder why it was adjusted.

Yue's Fox Spirit From the Spirit World

In the live-action Avatar, Princess Yue showcases a previously unseen ability: she can turn into a stunning white fox in the Spirit World. In Episode 5, that same animal guided Sokka through the otherworldly realm.

None of that ever happens in the animated series—in fact, Sokka’s never in the Spirit World.

The change in Yue’s case isn’t exactly egregious. She is, after all, a spiritual leader for her people and holds a strong connection to that world and the Moon Spirit itself.

Hahn & Yue’s Engagement

One thing both iterations have is that Princess Yue is engaged (via a traditional arranged marriage) to Hahn.

In the original animated series, Princess Yue and Hahn are engaged when the former meets Sokka. This makes Yue and Sokka's love story all the more tragic.

Netflix’s live-action outing does away with all that, instead revealing Yue broke the engagement with Hahn on her own accord when she turned 16.

Yue’s New Spirit Form Isn’t Shown

In the animated series, after sacrificing herself, Prince Yue revealed her new form—a glammed-up human form with flowing white clothing. She and Sokka share a final moment as she gives him a goodbye kiss before vanishing.

The live-action adaptation does not translate that moment. Instead, Yue vanishes into the water.

In both versions, however, Yue is responsible for bringing back the moon and saving the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming on Netflix.

