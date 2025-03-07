Why Fans Think Ryan Seacrest May Be Leaving Wheel of Fortune In 2025

Speculation is abound online, as fans believe Ryan Seacrest may leave Wheel of Fortune in 2025.

Seacrest, who is best known as the longtime host of American Idol (which just started its newest season without fan-favorite judge Katy Perry), took over hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune in September 2024.

He joined the series, stepping in for Pat Sajak, who had served as the figurehead of the game show staple since he started on the series in 1981.

Is Ryan Seacrest Already Leaving Wheel of Fortune?

ABC

Fans are convinced Ryan Seacrest will leave Wheel of Fortune in 2025 following new reports about former host Pat Sajak.

Sajak left the series in June 2024 before being replaced by Seacrest in September of the same year. While the former game show host has remained off TV for the most part since his retirement, he is seemingly ready for a comeback.

A new report from one of RadarOnline's TV insiders noted that Sajak is feeling the hosting itching again after appearing on a special edition of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, "revived his drive to be host on the original again as well:"

"Pat got an amazing show of support when he was on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune recently, and it's revived his drive to be host on the original again as well. Even if it's not now, but in a couple of years, he'd do it."

According to the insider, Sajak "never wanted to leave in the first place," but was forced to retire, and he reportedly now "wants his old job back:"

"The truth is he never wanted to leave in the first place, they forced his hand, and now he wants his old job back."

This comes despite Seacrest having signed a multi-year deal with ABC to host the game show in 2024. Reports say that Sajak does not think Seacrest will be able to stick with Wheel of Fortune long-term and will be waiting in the wings for whenever Seacrest (in his mind) inevitably leaves.

These moves being made behind the scenes have allegedly rubbed Seacrest the wrong way. "Ryan thinks Pat's pathetic and is being a sore loser," the insider noted, adding that "the way Ryan sees it, Pat doesn't have a chance and is wasting his time:"

"His [Ryan's] ratings are great, he's getting paid big bucks and he's getting along with Vanna (White) better than ever. The way Ryan sees it, Pat doesn't have a chance and is wasting his time. For every fan who's missing Pat, there are more people who like what Ryan's doing on Wheel. Sure, the first week was bumpy, but Ryan's gotten the hang of it and is bringing his own style to the show. Furthermore, there was a reason why Pat lost the gig. He blew it."

According to Radar Online's sources, the network grew increasingly frustrated with Sajak in his later years of hosting the program, worried about his lackluster sense of humor and continued belittling of contestants on the series, ultimately leading to his departure.

This comes as a separate rumor seems to suggest Sajak's daughter, Maggie, could be a potential contender to replace Seacrest should he opt to leave Wheel of Fortune.

Per The Sun, it has been claimed that Seacrest only signed on to host the series as a part of a two-year deal, leaving the future of the TV staple up in the air.

This lack of certainty has reportedly caused concern among executives, forcing them to consider a contingency plan, should Seacrest's deal come up and he decide to leave.

The Sun's insider posited that "Maggie [Sajak] has positioned herself to help out if there's a hosting vacancy," potentially setting up the former host's daughter to pick up where her father left off:

"Maggie has positioned herself to help out if there's a hosting vacancy, and the franchise is in her blood and her appreciation for the world of 'Wheel of Fortune' is genuine."

As of writing, Seacrest's two-year deal is still in place, and it looks as though he is going to honor that.

Since Seacrest took over Wheel of Fortune from Sajak, ratings on the series have gotten a bump, although Seacrest himself has been polarizing for longtime fans of the series.

There have been reports that the current Wheel of Fortune host regrets taking hosting duties, calling it a "real dumpster fire" of fan hatred (via Radar Online).

Having been on the show for more than 40 years, fans had grown accustomed to Pat Sajak's particular style of hosting. Seeing how Seacrest is ultimately a different host, he has brought his own unique personality to the show, which some have not jived with.

Whether that sort of backlash will be enough to warrant Seacrest to back out and quit the show entirely remains to be seen, but for now, he remains the host of the long-running show.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Read more about other major 2025 TV shows here.