Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Rumored For Animated Marvel Show Consideration

In 2017, it was reported that Marvel Television, in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios, would produce an animated Deadpool series from Donald Glover and Stephen Glover. It was even given a 10-episode series order from FX, but one year later, the project fell through due to “creative differences.”

A year later, the Disney buyout of Fox was completed, putting the violent Marvel character's future into question from fans. However, former Disney CEO Bob Iger assured fans that the company wouldn't stop making Deadpool movies. This assurance turned out to not be empty as development for Deadpool 3 finally began with new writers not long ago.

It seems like Disney won't be satisfied with Wade Wilson being restricted to films alone, as new rumors seem to point to another animated Deadpool series being in development.

ANIMATED DEADPOOL LIVES AGAIN?

As reported by Bubbleblabber, which covers adult animation news, it is rumored that Disney is discussing the possibility of an animated R-rated Deadpool series starring Ryan Reynolds.

No other details were given regarding this potential project or whether Marvel Studios would be producing it, only that 20th Television Animation would be developing it and that Hulu was being considered for its distribution. With Disney expanding on their mature content with international audiences via Disney+ Star, it's possible that this could be another outlet for the Merc with a Mouth project.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld was asked by a fan if he had heard about this rumor, responding with a simple “Yes.”

It is unsure if Liefeld's response indicates that he was involved in these series discussions or if he's just aware of this rumor.

ANIMATION DOMINATION AT MARVEL STUDIOS

Again, it's unknown if Marvel Studios itself would be producing this series. However, considering Marvel Television was folded into Marvel Studios and M.O.D.O.K. being the last show from the former studio made without involvement from Marvel, it seems like a bygone conclusion.

It wouldn't be a surprise since Marvel Studios is already producing its first animated show with What If...? and other rumored animated shows like Power Pack. So, an animated Deadpool show isn't completely out of the realm of possibilities, especially when it was already in development years ago.

Deadpool 3 currently does not have a scheduled release date.