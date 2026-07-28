Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider Movie Already Has 5 Perfect MCU Characters It Can Bring Back

Some Hollywood actors refuse to shy away from the rumors. Every week, they're asked a question by the press about potentially signing on to play a superhero for Marvel Studios or DC Studios and talk about how much fun it would be. However, very few of them actually get to live out their dream. Ryan Gosling does, as he's gearing up to play Ghost Rider in an upcoming movie directed by Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige spilled the beans at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, bringing Gosling out on stage after wrapping up a hilarious bit with journalist Josh Horowitz that poked fun at the superhero casting process. Outside of a release year, few details came out of Feige and Gosling's mouths.

The president of Marvel Studios wouldn't even confirm whether Gosling would be playing the Johnny Blaze version of Ghost Rider or one of the other ones that rides around in Marvel Comics (via Comic Book). His lips were sealed, as he said that it was up to Gosling to decide when that piece of information came out.

Since Ghost Rider is unlikely to start filming until next year, it's going to be quite a while before questions are answered. But a few decisions might be out of Gosling and Levy's hands. After all, the MCU already has a flourishing supernatural corner of its universe that houses a few characters worthy of crossing paths with the Spirit of Vengeance.

MCU Characters Who Could Share The Screen With Ghost Rider

Mephisto

Marvel Television

Nothing happens by coincidence in the MCU. In Summer 2025, Marvel Studios dropped the Disney+ series Ironheart, a solo project for Riri Williams. The titular character's homecoming was anything but glamorous, as she had to battle a mysterious villain, The Hood, and his crew.

It turned out that The Hood made a deal with a demon, Mephisto, who granted him great power in exchange for his soul. Riri took down The Hood and got rid of his powers, only to take a deal with Mephisto herself. He tempted her by explaining that he had given countless people their heart's desire. And while he didn't mention Ghost Rider by name, the connection was made.

Whether Gosling is Blaze, Danny Ketch, or another wayward soul, his character is surely going to interact with Mephisto and end up on the wrong side of one of his deals. The only mystery now is whether Mephisto will be Ghost Rider's main villain.

Robbie Reyes

Marvel Television

The introduction of the multiverse to the MCU made it clear that all previous Marvel projects are canon to the franchise, including an underrated ABC series. Agents of SHIELD, of course, started as supplementary material for MCU fans. However, after a while, it started walking its own path, introducing Inhumans and time travel.

The Spirit of Vengeance also found itself on network TV. Robbie Reyes, who took on the mantle after Johnny Blaze, appeared in Agents of SHIELD Season 4, going after a gang that threatened his community. He helped out the titular spies as well, using his incredible power to fix their problems.

The last time Robbie was seen in the show, he used the Darkhold to travel to Hell. What he's been up to there is anyone's guess. But there's no better place than Ghost Rider to catch up with him and potentially turn him into a mentor for Gosling's antihero.

Blade

Marvel Studios

Ghost Rider has been around in the comics for so long that he's teamed up with just about every Marvel hero. He has his favorites, though, including Blade, the Daywalker. Their most famous team-ups have been as members of the Midnight Sons, a supernatural group that tackles problems that the regular heroes can't wrap their heads around.

Marvel Studios doesn't officially have a Midnight Sons project on the books. However, it could get one moving in the right direction if it tosses Blade in Ghost Rider. The vampire hunter's movie has struggled to get off the ground since its announcement at SDCC 2019. It might be time for the powers that be to stop viewing him as a solo act and try him out as a supporting character.

Elsa Bloodstone

Marvel Television

Blade and Ghost Rider aren't the only two characters who can claim to be members of the Midnight Sons. Elsa Bloodstone has shared the battlefield with them on a number of occasions, using her extensive knowledge of all things spooky to get the advantage over her enemies.

Elsa made her MCU debut in Werewolf By Night, where she fought to protect Jack Russell against a group of desperate hunters. Whatever threat Ghost Rider is up against in his solo movie, she would be an asset to him, especially if she has the Bloodstone in her possession.

Moon Knight

Marvel Television

Like Blade and Elsa, Moon Knight is also a fairly active member of the Midnight Sons. But that's not the only connection he has to Ghost Rider. The two have joined forces for several major events. At one point, Moon Knight even took on the Spirit of Vengeance himself.

While it's unlikely that Marc Spector would steal Ghost Rider's thunder so early in the latter's MCU career, it's hard to ignore the potential of a partnership between them. Ghost Rider needs allies, and Moon Knight just wants a soft place to land after his Disney+ series dropped the ball.