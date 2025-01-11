Rush Hour 4: All Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

Rush Hour 4 has been the subject of constant discussion over the last two decades, as fans question whether it could be made and released.

Behind Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, the Rush Hour trilogy brought countless laughs to fans from 1998 to 2007. The films told the story of Tucker's LAPD Detective James Carter and Chan's Detective Inspector Lee from Hong Kong, who reluctantly joined forces to take down all sorts of enemies in the USA and abroad.

The films performed well financially, combining to gross almost $850 million at the global box office while earning between 63% and 79% Audience Meter scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Even with those mixed results, they remain beloved by fans, who wait to see if the saga will add new material.

Is There a Rush Hour 4?

Since Rush Hour 3 was first screened in theaters over 17 years ago, ideas for a fourth installment have been consistently discussed online. However, there is no Rush Hour 4.

Noted in August 2024 by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. (the Rush Hour trilogy's distributor) allowed Rush Hour 4 to be licensed by another studio years ago.

Additionally, veteran executive Tarak Ben Ammar retained the rights to make it under his Eagle Pictures production banner. He has been discussing making the movie with potential partners, while original producer Arthur Sarkissian remains on board to produce it with Eagle Pictures.

Brett Ratner, who directed the first three movies, has been adamant about directing a fourth movie for many years. However, due to multiple allegations of sexual assault against Ratner dating back to 2017, his involvement is a nonstarter for several studios in the mix to make the sequel, including Paramount and Sony (a representative for Ben Ammar denied Ratner’s attachment on Rush Hour 4).

When Is Rush Hour 4 Coming Out?

Since Rush Hour 4 has not been officially greenlit, a release date for the sequel has not been announced either.

Even if the movie were to get approved sometime soon and production was to go smoothly over the next few months, it would still be a long time until Rush Hour 4 hits theaters.

The earliest a movie this big could be shot, edited, and released is about two to three years. If it happens at all, fans should not expect Rush Hour 4 to be ready to release until sometime in 2027 or 2028.

Would Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Return?

Rush Hour 4 being made mostly depends on whether original franchise stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker (see more on another possible Chris Tucker project) would reprise their roles as Lee and Carter. Thankfully, both have expressed interest in doing so over the years.

In April 2019, Tucker posted a picture of himself with Chan on his Instagram account, showing both holding up four fingers. This likely insinuated their desire to return to the Rush Hour franchise together.

Additionally, in February 2019, Tucker teased the film's development in an appearance on the Winging It podcast (via Daily Mail). He noted that both he and Chan were "working on a few things on the script" at the time but that both of them and the studio were invested in pulling it together:

"We’re working on a few things on the script right now, so we’re trying to get into production. But we’re working on it and trying to get it going. Jackie Chan wants to do it, I want to do it, [the] studio wants to do it, so we’re trying to get it together."

In 2022, Chan appeared on stage at the Red Sea Film Festival (via Deadline) and said that he was in talks to make Rush Hour 4.

He told the crowd, "We're talking about part four right now," teasing that he would meet with the movie's director that night. However, he did not confirm whether Ratner was the director.

The Hollywood Reporter also explained that neither Chan nor Tucker was attached to Rush Hour 4, even though both had been floated as potential parts of the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan Wanted to Join Rush Hour

Speaking with The Indian Express in 2017, Indian film star Shah Rukh Khan expressed interest in taking on a role in Rush Hour 4.

He reflected on Ratner asking him what part he would like, to which Khan replied that he would play any role asked of him. He also noted his request "to get Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker to shoot in India" due to the international locations Rush Hour has used for shooting:

"He (Brett Ratner) asked me, 'What role should I pen you in?' And I said, 'It can be whichever role and I’ll do it.' But we’ll see how things go. But one thing I did request him to do — whether it’s with me or not – is to get Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker to shoot in India because 'Rush Hour' is all over the world. And it’s high time that such a wonderful and beautiful action-comedy film came to India. I’ll get involved in some way or the other. I’ll do the production for him if I am not acting."

Some of the countries Rush Hour previously used for its plots include China, Great Britain, and France.

Rush Hour 4 Would Have Been Set In Moscow at One Point

In 2007 (via Worst Previews), producer Arthur Sarkissian was optimistic about Rush Hour 4 going into production shortly after Rush Hour 3 debuted.

He had gotten Tucker on board with the movie and wanted to get it done without "wait[ing] another six years," which was how long the gap was between the second and third films. However, he also wanted to ensure that the film "stands on its own:"

"I've spoken to Chris Tucker. I said, 'We've waited six years to do 'Rush Hour 3' and if we wait another six years, Jackie is going to be way too tired to do this stuff. So Chris is on board - he said he would love to do it. But we have to make sure it stands on its own. And it hinges on how successful 'Rush Hour 3' is, for the studio to say we want to make another one."

If the movie had been made back then, he had an idea of setting the story in Moscow.

A fourth movie could involve a Moscow reference, but the Rush Hour franchise would likely have to divert away from Lee and Carter's story directly. The two of them are older and possibly have families, so they could also be either retired from police work or close to being done.

Fans may also want to see Lee and Carter take on higher leadership positions in their respective police departments, maybe even working for the same unit. One or both of them could also have children to watch out for, and the story will likely take place about 20 years after Rush Hour 3.

The two would most likely be called to stop another world-threatening event, potentially involving somebody they encounter in the long gap between movies. For now, however, no details are confirmed.

The Rush Hour trilogy is streaming on Netflix.