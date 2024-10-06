Will Robin Hood 2018's Sequel Happen? Everything We Know

Taron Egerton's Robin Hood movie from 2018 is coming back into the pop culture conversation, leading many to wonder if it could be in line for a sequel.

Egerton led the way as the titular Robin of Loxley alongside a cast filled with stars, which included Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn. The film was a modern retelling of the classic legend, following his training with Foxx's Little John to rob Mendelson's Sheriff of Nottingham of his money and give it back to those in need.

Sadly, Robin Hood became a massive flop, only earning a 14% Tomatometer score and 39% Audience Meter rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It fared no better at the box office, barely delivering an $86 million haul against a reported $100 million budget.

Everything We Know About Robin Hood 2018's Potential Sequel

Robin Hood

Netflix added Taron Egerton's 2018 Robin Hood on October 1, 2024.

Since then, it has ranked as one of the top 10 most-watched movies in the United States on the platform. The theatrical flop sat in 10th place on October 3, 7th place on October 4, and 8th place on October 5.

This newfound success has fans wondering if Robin Hood could potentially be in line for a sequel. During the original film's promotional run, its cast and crew spoke on the chances of that sequel coming to be.

Director Otto Bathurst told HeyUGuys that he and the team had "some really interesting ideas" for where a sequel could go. As for those ideas being brought to the big screen, he noted that it would depend on whether the original film performed well:

"Yeah, we’ve got some really interesting ideas for where this goes and some fun ideas, so yeah, if it does well, definitely the appetite will be there to make more."

Egerton dove further into the idea of a sequel with ComingSoon, teasing the idea of the next movie "[becoming] a piece of musical theater."

However, he did not want to set anything in stone prematurely, only indicating that there were "definitely more stories to tell:"

"I think I would like to have the whole style of the movie shift and become a piece of musical theater, a musical. I think that’s what the movie needs, maybe a number, a bit of dancing. And then, actually, rather than just tights, maybe full leotards the whole way through…no, if we did another one, I think it would be great to get another opportunity. You should never predict that or count your chickens before they’ve hatched, because lots of things with franchise potential don’t get that second shot, but there’s definitely more stories to tell, I think."

Bathurst revisited the idea of a sequel again with JoBlo Celebrity Interviews, explaining how there is "definitely space there for more" in a sequel depending on whether fans want another movie:

"Yeah, listen, the film stands alone, of course, but yes, there is definitely space there for more. It depends on whether people want more."

Will There Be a Robin Hood 2018 Sequel?

Putting things bluntly, any studio would have a difficult time greenlighting a sequel for a film that flopped as hard as the 2018 Robin Hood movie did. It did not make enough money at the box office to match its budget, and its critical reception is the opposite of what Lionsgate was hoping for.

Taking those facts into account, the chances of fans getting a sequel to this movie are slim at best, even considering its ranking on the Netflix charts.

However, if Lionsgate were to push a sequel into production, the original movie laid some of the groundwork in place for a potential follow-up story.

The final moments of Robin Hood saw the titular Robin win Marian's love and head back into the Sherwood Forest with his fellow outlaws. Meanwhile, the newly appointed Sheriff Will Scarlet put a bounty on his head for the antics he pulled.

A possible sequel could naturally set up the duel between those two characters while expanding on Robin's adventures saving townsfolk and taking down more crooked higher-ups. Sadly, no signs are pointing to that sequel being developed as of writing.

Robin Hood is now streaming on Netflix.