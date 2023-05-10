Marvel President Refused to Release 'Embarrassing' Robert Downey Jr. Scene

Apparently, there are some embarrassing Iron Man deleted scenes from Robert Downey Jr.'s debut adventure that not even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige wanted to release.

More recently, it was revealed that Bill Murray's character in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania could have survived the movie had some key scenes been changed.

Now, there are reportedly some juicy scenes from the first MCU film that will likely never see the light of day.

Tony Stark's Embarrassing Laundry

Marvel

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Jeremy Latcham, an associate producer for 2008's Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr., revealed an interesting tidbit about the now classic movie.

According to Latcham, who was one of Marvel Studios' top creative executives throughout much of the Infinity Saga, there are at least "three or four deleted scenes" that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige refused to publicly release because "they were so bad:"

There are still three or four deleted scenes from [Iron Man] that I don't think will ever be released because they were so bad. I remember Kevin saying to me in 2012, when I was like, 'Should we put the Abu doing laundry deleted scenes out?' And Kevin was like, 'No. We can never put out Abu doing laundry. People will know we don't know what we're doing. It'll be embarrassing if they see these scenes."

At least one of those scenes was one where "Tony is doing laundry" for his captors while also stealing parts from the washing machine to build his first suit:

But there was a whole runner in Iron Man where Tony Stark was doing laundry and I don't think they've ever come out. Someone should look into it, but I don't think they've ever been seen. Tony is doing laundry for the captors, but he's really breaking the washing machine and stealing parts from it to build the Mark 1 suit. It's so absurd. It's wild.

More Lost Secrets of the MCU?

There are no doubt many notable deleted scenes from the MCU that no one in the world has laid eyes on.

For the MCU's ten-year anniversary, Marvel Studios released some new deleted scenes for fans to enjoy. This included the reveal that Hawkeye was once a part of Cap's secret Avengers, Janet and Hank Pym on a mission in their suits, Black Widow meeting Professor Hulk, and more.

Perhaps the 20-year milestone will bring with it some more goodies like that.

With the obscene number of projects released over the last two years, fans could be in for a lot of new information. What Marvel Studios could even do is release a lot of this undiscovered footage on Disney+ to drive new subscribers. It could even make a whole original documentary with it all.

Iron Man is now streaming on Disney+.