Robert Downey Jr. Shares New R-Rated Doctor Doom Art

Robert Downey Jr. raised some eyebrows with a piece of R-rated Doctor Doom art featured in a recent social post from the MCU star. After over a decade of playing Tony Stark/Iron Man at Marvel Studios, Downey is set to return to the franchise in a new way in next year's Avengers: Doomsday. This time around, the longtime MCU figurehead will turn heel, playing a Multiversal variant of the classic Marvel villain Doctor Doom.

While fans have not yet seen Downey in his full Doctor Doom get-up, the Iron Man actor has continually teased the villain in various photos and videos. Whether it is sporting his super-powered muscle suit (looking like he took Captain America's super soldier serum) or simply sharing artistic renderings of his new MCU character to celebrate numerous holidays, the actor has shown he is all-in on Victor Von Doom.

This trend continued, as Downey took to socials once again, this time showing off an R-rated Doctor Doom-themed piece of art.

In a new video posted on his Instagram page in collaboration with Amazon Prime Day, the Avengers: Doomsday star can be seen sitting in front of a fake NSFW advertisement for a business called Doctor Doom's Proctology.

Instagram

Enblazoned above the fictional business's name is Doom's gloved hand pointing two fingers upward and saying, "BOTTOMZ UP!!!"

The Doom-themed piece of art seems to have no relation to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie; instead, it is a satirical poster featuring Downey's new Marvel villain and nothing more.

Instagram

Robert Downey Jr. is set to turn in his proverbial hero's cape for his next MCU appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, taking a more villainous bent as the masked Multiversal madman Doctor Doom. The new film is due out on December 18, 2026, coming from Infinity War and Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo.

Doomsday follows a team of MCU heroes, joining forces with characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. It will see the likes of Anthony Mackie's Captain America and Chris Hemsworth's Thor gracing the screen alongside classic X-Men heroes like Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto.

When Will We See Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom?

This new poster is just the latest Doctor Doom-themed tease from Robert Downey Jr., as the longtime MCU actor continues to tease audiences with his new Marvel villain. This only heightens anticipation for the proper reveal of Downey's Doom, which has to be coming (right?).

Thus far, the closest fans have gotten to seeing Downey in his Doom suit came earlier this year, as the actor posted an image of himself wearing some fake muscles that he will seemingly have under his costume in the new Avengers movie.

With production ongoing on the new super-powered team-up, it feels like only a matter of time before Marvel Studios releases the first official sneak peek at Downey's take on the iconic comic book villain.

As the project progresses deeper into production, the studio may be more inclined to share a first look with fans to avoid potential leaks from the Doomsday set.

That could happen at any time with cameras actively rolling on the project in the U.K.

If we don't get at least that, fans can likely expect to see the new villain in a first teaser trailer for the film, which should be released sometime early next year to start drumming up hype.