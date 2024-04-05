The Season 3 finale of Syfy's Resident Alien included a tribute to Kenneth Frost (also known as Kenny) at the end of the episode.

Kenneth "Kenny" Frost

At the end of the Season 3 finale of Resident Alien, the show included a heartfelt tribute to Kenneth Frost, who unfortunately passed away on December 29, 2023 at the age of 69.

As the final episode of Season 3 ended, just before the credits, a card appeared with the text, "In memory of Kenneth "Kenny" Frost."

Kenny was a cultural consultant from the Southern Ute tribe. He provided support, guidance, and consultation on the first two seasons of Resident Alien regarding the portrayal of Native American cultures.

In a featurette (shared to YouTube by Amblin) about cultural representation in Resident Alien, the show's creator/executive producer Chris Sheridan explained Frost's role further, detailing that they "talked to him about a lot of the traditions that the Southern Utes have:"

"We pulled on a cultural consultant from the Southern Ute Tribe named Kenny Frost, who's been incredible for Season 1 and Season 2, and talked to him about a lot of the traditions that the Southern Utes have. So, that's always been very important to us, trying to do that as authentically as possible."

According to his obituary (shared by The Southern Ute Drum), Kenny always valued his heritage and Ute culture. He traveled to many different powwows over the years and became a Sundance Chief.

The obituary also detailed that he gave a lot back to his hometown, becoming an official police officer and EMT for Ignacio, Colorado.

It is also important to note that he helped organize and set up the United Ute Powwow, which resulted in the three sovereign Ute Nations coming together for the first time in 118 years.

The Direct sends our deepest condolences to Kenneth "Kenny" Frost's family, loved ones, coworkers, and friends.

Season 3 of Resident Alien is available to stream on Peacock.

