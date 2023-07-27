Ratched Season 2: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

After Ratched received a two-season order from Netflix, many are wondering when the follow-up will premiere on the streaming service.

Ratched is a psychological thriller series created by Evan Romansky and developed by Ryan Murphy. The series features Sarah Paulson in the titular role of Nurse Mildred Ratched.

Ratched revolves around the life of Nurse Mildred prior to the events of the 1975 movie called One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

The show's first season made its debut on Netflix on September 18, 2020.

When Will Ratched Season 2 Release?

Netflix

Way back in September 2017, Netflix announced that it picked up Ratched for a two-season, 18-episode, straight-to-series order.

Given that Ratched Season 1 had eight episodes, it is expected that Season 2 will have ten.

Despite the earlier confirmation of a two-season order, there are concerns from fans about whether Season 2 will still push through.

In June 2023, it was revealed that Ratched producer Ryan Murphy would be leaving Netflix for Disney. Murphy's departure led to growing concerns that Ratched will still continue on the streaming service.

Moreover, lead star Sarah Paulson told Variety in August 2022 that she doesn't know if Ratched Season 2 is in the works or not.

This is on top of the fact that production for Season 2 has yet to begin, which is odd since it has been almost three years since the first season's debut.

Considering the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SGA), it looks like filming will not start anytime soon.

If production does get the go-ahead in early 2024, then the safest bet for Ratched Season 2's premiere could be sometime in 2025 at the earliest.

Ratched Season 2 Cast: Who Will Return?

Netflix

Although a good chunk of the cast died in Season 1, most of the cast members are expected to return in Season 2.

Here's a list of actors and their respective characters who are set to make a comeback in the show's sophomore run:

Sarah Paulson - Mildred Ratched

Cynthia Nixon - Gwendolyn Briggs

Vincent D’Onofrio - Governor George Willburn

Jermaine Williams - Harold

Finn Wittrock - Edmund Tolleson

Annie Starke - Lily Cartwright

Amanda Plummer - Louise

Brandon Flynn - Henry Osgood

Michael Benjamin Washington - Trevor Briggs

Sophie Okonedo - Charlotte Wells

What Will Happen in Ratched Season 2?

Netflix

In Ratched's Season 1 finale, Mildred wanted to leave town with Gwendolyn to try and find the best cancer treatment for her while also wanting to start fresh elsewhere.

However, Mildred's initial plan to mercy-kill her brother, Edmund, backfired drastically after her sibling learned about her decision.

Season 1's ending highlighted Edmund and Charlotte's escape from prison, with the former hellbent on seeking revenge against Mildred.

Season 2 could explore Edmund and Charlotte's partnership even more while also tackling how Mildred's reaction to her brother's escape.

Moreover, given that all roads would ultimately lead to Mildred becoming the terrifying (and dangerous) woman in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Season 2 is poised to highlight the lead character's path to darkness.

Ratched Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.