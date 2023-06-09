Ragnarok Season 3: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

Ragnarok Season 3 is coming to Netflix, here's everything we know so far including the cast, plot, release date, and more.

Netflix's original Norwegian fantasy drama Ragnarok will return for its third and final season in the not-too-distant future, delivering more of its famous tales of Norse mythology in the modern-day through the reincarnation of Thor.

Ragnarok Season 3 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Netflix

The first season of Ragnarok released on Netflix in January 2020, with Season 2 later following in May 2021. So, clearly, the wait for Season 3 has been a long one, with a gap already longer than the one between the first two seasons.

In a post on the official Netflix Nordic Instagram account, Ragnarok Season 3 was listed amongst other original movies and shows set to release in 2023. As many of those projects already have release dates while the next season of Ragnarok has yet to set one, Season 3 will likely arrive in late 2023.

The Netflix follow-up reportedly wrapped production in August 2022, four months after it began filming last April. So, the team behind Ragnarok will clearly have had plenty of post-production time to bring the show back one last time later this year.

Who’s Cast in Ragnarok Season 3

Netflix

The official Ragnarok Instagram account shared a photo of the Season 3 cast in April 2022 to announce the start of production for the third and final season.

Here is the full list of confirmed main cast members for Ragnarok Season 3:

David Stakston - Magne

Danu Sunth - Iman

Bjørn Sundquist - Wotan

Benjamin Helstad - Harry

Billie Barker - Signy

Vebjørn Enger - Jens

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø - Saxa

Herman Tømmeraas - Fjor

Jonas Strand Gravli - Laurits

What Will Happen in Ragnarok Season 3

Netflix

Ragnarok Season 3 will bring the Netflix Norse tale to an end as "The Final Chapter" of the three-season story that will likely lead to a battle of the gods.

Throughout Season 2, Magne came into contact with the reincarnations of more Norse gods including Freyja, Loki, Tyr, and Odin. There were also hints more of those at Magne's school may similarly be gods yet to be awakened, so there may well be more familiar Norse icons to come next season.

The morality of Magne was an important part of Season 2, with his strong opposition to killing being a major plot point. With Mjölnir in hand, this ought to remain key to his character dilemma in Season 3.

Ragnarok seems to be heading toward a conflict between the reincarnations of Thor (Magne) and Loki (Laurits) in Season 3. After all, Season 2 ended with Laurits getting his own pet tapeworm, who will likely turn into the World Serpent, Jormungandr, who is known for defeating Thor in Norse mythology.

The first two seasons of Ragnarok are streaming now on Netflix.