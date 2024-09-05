Meet Quinn from Big Brother: 4 Things to Know About Quinn Martin

Get the scoop on the mayhem-making Quinn Martin from the twenty-sixth season of Big Brother.

Big Brother has followed the same pattern for close to a quarter of a century: Multiple strangers live under the same roof with nearly their every move monitored. HouseGuests can, and will, be voted out by their peers, which inevitably leads to drama.

Quinn Martin has participated in Big Brother’s Season 26 and he seems to have pulled out all the stops (Read all about the full cast of Big Brother 26).

Who Is Quinn Martin? Biography Details

Quinn Martin Graduated From Doane University

25-year-old Quinn Martin pursued higher education two states over from his hometown of Lawton, Oklahoma at Doane University in Nebraska. He graduated in 2021 with a BA in Business Administration.

Doane is the oldest private university operating in Nebraska, dating back to its inception in 1872.

In July, Martin’s alma mater made a thoughtful post on Instagram congratulating the young alum for being selected for the current season of Big Brother. "Good Luck Quinn! All of Doane is rooting for you," read the caption.

Quinn Used To Play College Soccer

While studying at Doane University, Martin also frequently laced up his cleats and stepped onto the soccer field (via Doane Athletics). He additionally ran indoor track and was a member of the Alpha Pi Epsilon Fraternity.

According to Doane University’s official site, Alpha Pi Epsilon helps those who participate "develop as positive members of the community and standing strong as a brotherhood of true gentlemen."

On top of all those responsibilities, Martin also found the time to serve as Vice President of the Student Congress Executive Board (via Doane.edu).

Quinn Was a Lifeguard

As a teen in 2017, Quinn Martin worked as a lifeguard to help supervise and protect swimmers who came to the pool at the Fort Sill Army base in Lawton, OK where he grew up.

Elsewhere, Martin was employed as a Business Development Representative at a software company called Buildertrend for over a year from 2022 to 2023. Currently, however, he’s a nurse recruiter.

Quinn Joined Big Brother Because He's a Huge Fan

Not only is Quinn Martin an ardent fan of the show, but he also believes he has the right stuff to win this season of Big Brother. He’s described himself as "a combination of everything it takes. Y’know, competitively, I have the background" (via John Powell on YouTube).

The contestant went on to rattle off his past achievements, including his experience in college athletics. When asked exactly why he wanted to be a Big Brother contestant, Martin was quick to express his love for the series:

"I wanted to be on 'Big Brother' because, for starters, I’m a fan fan. I started on ‘Big Brother 11’. I’ve seen every season since and I got tired of watching from the sidelines, I wanted to take part."

He continued, briefly alluding to the strategy to "take over" he intended to employ in an attempt to emerge the victor:

"Not just take part, but take over. It’s one of those things where it’s a bucket list item for me. I’ve always wanted to be on the show. These competitions look super fun. I’m an incredible athlete, so I want to put myself to the test. Yeah, it’s just one of those things… I’ve always dreamt of."

Quinn Martin seems to have quite a few fans, but some have described his behavior as having a 'supervillain' quality.

How To Follow Quinn Martin Online

Quinn Martin can be found on Instagram (@ibelievethatwewillquinn).

Big Brother airs on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.