Queen's Court Season 2 brings eligible handsome hopefuls to the forefront as three celebrities try to find their perfect match.

Bravo's hit reality series revolves around three gorgeous celebrities as they search for their potential king among over 20 men.

Queen's Court Season 2 was released on Peacock on October 6.

Every Main Cast Member of Queen's Court Season 2

Hosts:

Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete

Instagram: @hollyrpete

Serving as one of the hosts of Queen's Court Season 2 is Holly Robinson Peete.

Holly is a veteran actress known for various roles, such as Judy Hoffs on Fox's 21 Jump Street, Vanessa Russell on ABC's Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, and Dr. Malena Ellis on For Your Love.

Aside from her acting chops, Holly also served as one of the hosts of CBS' daytime show, The Talk.

Rodney Peete

Rodney Peete

Instagram: @rodneypeete9

Rodney Peete, the husband of Holly Robinson Peete, joins his wife as the host of Queen's Court Season 2. He is a former NFL Quarterback who played for 16 seasons in the league.

After he retired from the sport, Rodney launched his hosting career by being involved with the Fox Sports Network talk show, The Best Damn Sports Show Period.

Rodney also co-hosted the Hallmark Kitten Bowl and Roggin and Rodney on KLAC radio in Los Angeles.

Celebrities:

LisaRaye McCoy

LisaRaye McCoy

Instagram: @thereallraye1

One of the celebrities looking for love in Queen's Court Season 2 is LisaRaye McCoy.

She is best known for her memorable roles as Diamond in The Players Club, Neesee James in All Of Us, and Keisha Greene in Single Ladies.

LisaRaye was formerly married to Turks and Caicos Islands Premier (Chief Minister) Michael Misick in 2006. During her time with Misick, she received the title "First Lady of Turks and Caicos."

The pair divorced in 2008 and she is now looking for a fresh start in Queen's Court Season 2.

K. Michelle

K. Michelle

Instagram: @kmichellemusic

K. Michelle is an award-winning R&B singer and actress known for her appearances in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Her notable hits include "Love Em All," "Not a Little Bit," and "Maybe I Should Call."

In Queen's Court Season 2, Episode 1, Michelle says that she's "ready for stability" and she will do whatever it takes to find a man to fulfill that wish.

London ‘Deelishis’ Charles

London ‘Deelishis’ Charles

Instagram: @iamsodeelishis

London ‘Deelishis’ Charles is no stranger to the world of reality shows since she was named the winner of Flavor of Love 2 where women compete to find love inside the mansion of Flavor Flav.

After getting together with Flavor Flav at the end of the reality series, they broke up, which was a shocking revelation that was revealed in VH1's Where Are They Now.

Queen's Court Season 2, Episode 1 sees London telling everyone that she used to be a hopeless romantic, but then the divorce happened with her now ex-husband, Raymond Santana (a member of the Central Five).

For now, she introduces herself as London and not "Dellishis," promising viewers, "It’s just as tasty. Trust me.”

Kings:

Chris

Chris

Chris, 40, is one of the kings/hopefuls who is looking for love in Queen's Court Season 2. He hails from Atlanta, Georgia and works in the industry of media advertising.

Zach

Zach

45-year-old Zach works as an acquisition manager and is ready to find love in the brand-new season of Queen's Court. He has his eyes set on K. Michelle in Season 2, Episode 1, noting, "Her smile. It just... To me, it moved me."

Booker

Booker

Booker, 51, is a restaurant owner from Washington, DC and the co-owner of 13 Beers. He fanboys over the idea of potentially being together with LisaRaye in Queen's Court Season 2, Episode 1.

Dr. Elom

Dr. Elom

Instagram: @dr._elom

Dr. Elom is a 38-year-old traveling dental surgeon and botox injector from Los Angeles, California. He says that he is not "really attached to the identification of age," meaning that he is okay to date older women.

Right off the bat, London asks Dr. Elom for a date in Episode 1.

Norman

Norman

Norman, 38, is a logistics professional who could not stop talking about LisaRaye, admitting that he is a big fan of hers due to her impressive resume as an actress.

However, there is a twist, since LisaRaye reveals that Norman used to date her daughter, Kai Morae, which is kind of awkward.

Bailey

Bailey

Bailey is a 51-year-old bank senior vice president from Atlanta, Georgia who says that "men are hunters," noting that he will stop at nothing to go in and put his best foot forward whenever he sees an attractive woman.

Afam

Afam

38-year-old Afam is a software engineer from New Haven, Connecticut. His passion is traveling and his ultimate dream is to have a place in the city and a place outside the country so that he can move back and forth.

Adam

Adam

Adam, 40, is a loan signing agent from Hoboken, New Jersey who appears as part of the new lineup of kings in Queen's Court Season 2, Episode 2.

Andrea

Andrea

Andrea is a 41-year-old artist from Nashville, Tennesee. He loves to cook and he also has an experience in construction so he knows to build stuff.

Tracy

Tracy

Philadelphia's own Tracy Glover is handpicked by London in Episode 2 as her date after she notices that he is assertive but patient who still takes time to lead.

Tracy is a former member of the military as well.

David

David

David, 48, is a tech vice president from Dallas, Texas. After hitting it of with LisaRaye in Episode 2, she asks David out for a date, mainly due to their powerful conversation about Taj Mahal.

Ben

Ben

Ben, 53, was married for 17 years before starting fresh to join Queen's Court Season 2. He has been divorced for two and a half years and he has three kids.

After learning that he was adopted, K. Michelle asks him on a date since she wants to adopt kids with her new partner.

Nosh

Nosh

Entering the competition in Queen's Court Season 2, Episode 3 is Nosh. He impresses the girls with his original song from his native language about fate which he uses to introduce himself.

Wisdom

Wisdom

Wisdom, 34, is a pharmacist from Houston, Texas who is not shy to showcase his muscles during the talent portion of Queen's Court.

Charles

Charles

Charles uses the power of words to lure the three queens into his arms in Queen's Court Season 2, Episode 3.

His spoken word poetry about his mom catches the attention of LisaRaye since she believes that he knows how to treat a woman due to his closeness with his mother.

Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers

Kenny, 49, is a content creator who draws raised eyebrows from the girls after a not-so-impressive stand-up comedy routine in Queen's Court Season 2, Episode 3.

Zeus

Zeus

Zeus, 36, is a branding entrepreneur from Norfolk, Virginia who uses storytelling as the talent to try and impress the three queens in Episode 3.

William

William

39-year-old William is a fitness company owner from Washington, DC who is not shy to admit that he has his eyes locked on London in Queen's Court Season 2, Episode 4.

Working in the entertainment industry has been the primary focus of William and he loves the idea of ending up with a celebrity since he hopes that it will be a seamless transition.

Rod

Rod

Rod, 50, is a tech company founder from Atlanta, Georgia. He has a five-year-old and a grown son who is 33.

Chris

Chris

Chris, 41, works as a manifestation coach in Los Angeles, California who hails from Detroit, Michigan. He reveals that having a kid when he was 21 years old gave him a purpose in life.

Ethan

Ethan

Ethan is a 46-year-old retired NFL player from Dallas, Texas who reveals that he has been divorced for 14 years. He also admits that he had cheated before but he already managed to outgrow that sin.

All episodes of Queen's Court Season 2 are now available to stream on Peacock.