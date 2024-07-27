Here's When Professor T Season 4's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Professor T is officially coming back for Season 4 on PBS and ITV. And while a release date has yet to be confirmed, there are signs of when it could arrive.

The British crime drama stars Ben Miller as Professor Jasper Tempest, a criminologist working at Cambridge University who uses his genius intellect to solve crimes, all while suffering from OCD and an overbearing mother.

Professor T was renewed for Season 4 in February 2024 just one month before the third season got underway in March (via Variety). The report confirmed Ben Miller, Frances de la Tour, Juliet Stevenson, Barney White, and Sunetra Sarker will all reprise their roles for the next batch of episodes.

Speaking on The One Show (via The Mirror), Miller confirmed he was heading to Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday, April 16 to begin production on Season 4.

The Professor T star later took to Instagram on July 18 to reveal Season 4 had wrapped production and joked about needing to "consider playing a detective who doesn’t wear a wool suit in 30-degree heat:"

"It’s a wrap! Season Four of Professor T is now officially in the can. Thank you to all our amazing cast and crew! We can’t wait to show you the results... First, though, I need to take an ice bath. And consider playing a detective who doesn’t wear a wool suit in 30-degree heat."

When Will Professor T Season 4 Release?

As reported by Radiotimes, Season 3 wrapped filming in July 2023 after getting underway in the spring. The third outing for Professor T then came to screens just eight months later in March 2024 to begin its six-episode run.

Since Season 4 followed a similar filming pattern to the third, wrapping production in July after commencing in the spring, Professor T will likely be back around the same time next year with a release in early 2025, possibly in March once again.

As every previous season of Professor T has been six episodes long and released weekly, the same ought to be true for Season 4.

The show can be found airing on PBS in the U.S. and on ITV in the U.K. and Ireland.

