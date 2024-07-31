Is Pooh Shiesty Out of Jail Early? Release Date Details

A new post on social media has fans speculating about whether rapper Pooh Shiesty's release date from jail has been pushed forward.

Lontrell "Pooh Shiesty" Williams, Jr., best known for his solo work as well as frequent collaborations with artists like Gucci Mane, has been behind bars since April 2022.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based rapper was found guilty of federal conspiracy in January 2022, following two arrests the year prior in connection to a pair of shootings in Southern Florida.

Is Pooh Shiesty Out of Jail?

Pooh Shiesty

Rumors have begun to swirl that rapper Lontrell "Pooh Shiesty" Williams, Jr. has been released from jail following the appearance of an eye-catching post online.

The post in question appeared on the incarcerated hip-hop artist's Facebook Stories on Tuesday, July 30, featuring a black image with the text, "It ain't shit to do a hit Im back Bitch!!" with no further context.

This caused fans to run rampant with speculation, positing that the rapper's release date from prison had been moved up as he was posting on social media.

The page would quickly follow this up with another (similarly cryptic) image which read, "Bitch ain't out yet."

This clarification has not stopped rumors from spreading that the rapper may be free; however, those remain unfounded and do not seem to be the case.

When Williams was charged, a prison sentence of up to eight years was on the table at the time.

That was, however, knocked down during sentencing, with the hip-hop star only having to serve a five-year three-month stint for federal conspiracy charges.

The musician is just over two years into that five-year sentence, having been sentenced and gone behind bars in April 2022.

That means, if Pooh Shiesty were to serve the full term (which seems likely), he would not be eligible for release until July 2027 at the latest.

According to the Million $ Worth of Game podcast, who interviewed the rapper from behind bars in November 2023, they heard he may "be coming out sooner than later." To which Pooh Shiesty simply replied, "Hopefully."

So, there is a chance he could be released earlier than 2027. However, that remains conjecture at this point.

Pooh Siesty's music is streaming on music platforms around the world.

