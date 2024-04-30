Morgan Wallen debuted his new song "I Had Some Help" alongside Post Malone during a recent performance, but when the new single will actually be released remains a mystery.

Wallen (30) is supposedly set to release his latest studio album sometime in 2024, hinting at new music as he continues his One Thing at a Time tour across America.

According to the country singer, he is hard at work on the new album and was writing and reviewing songs for the upcoming release (via Billboard) as of December 2023.

Morgan Wallen Debuts New Song With Post Malone

TikTok

As part of his headlining performance at 2024's Stagecoach music festival, Morgan Wallen debuted his new song, "I Had Some Help," despite no release information for the track having been made public.

Wallen - who closed the festival out on Sunday, April 28 - was joined by R&B and hip-hop star Post Malone for the new single, surprising audiences with yet another look at his upcoming fourth studio album.

It is still unknown when Wallen's latest project will be released in full, but the debut of "I Had Some Help" could point to a promotional tour for the new album being on the way.

According to KBAY Country, the Wallen/Post Malone single is supposedly set to be released soon.

The Bay area country radio station posted on Instagram shortly after Wallen's Stagecoach performance further teasing the song, saying, "Bay Country will have for you first on May 8th."

When asked by fans for clarification about the May 8 announcement, the radio station revealed the song would "be in their rotation" on that day but would not necessarily be released publicly.

While KBAY Country may have the song early, it seems likely that "I Had Some Help" will be made available for streaming on Friday, May 10, as Fridays are typically when most new music goes live.

This could be a case of a few select radio stations getting such a major release early to drum up hype for its eventual debut on services like Apple Music and Spotify.

This comes after Wallen and Post Malone were spotted on April 26 filming a music video in Joshua Tree National Park (per @PortalPostMedia on X).

While it was unknown when the music video would see the light of day at the time, the evidence is mounting for "I Had Some Help" to be coming soon.

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone's "I Had Some Help" is expected to be released on Friday, May 10.