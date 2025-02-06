Supporters of Grupo Frontera are aghast as the band finds themselves awash in controversy with some calling for them to be canceled.

The Regional Mexican band from Edinburg, Texas, will be known to some for their ultra-viral hit "No Se Va," which picked up steam in 2022 and 2023 when it became a popular sound on the video-sharing platform TikTok.

As a band, they have released two full-length albums, including 2024's Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada, which featured music superstars George Strait and Morgan Wallen as special guest players.

Grupo Frontera Change.org Petition Explained

Grupo Frontera

Calls are ringing out for Grupo Frontera to be cancelled as accusations fly about the group potentially supporting U.S. President Donald Trump.

Specifically, a petition emerged online, asking that the band be removed from the 2025 Sueños Musical Festival lineup. Grupo Frontera is supposed to play the Chicago-based festival on Sunday, May 25, joining the likes of Shakira and Don Omar.

However, some fans believe they should be taken off the event (which celebrates Latin music and America's Latin population) as they claim they are Trump supporters and, in turn, "support racism" (per the Change.org petition):

"We want this because Grupo Frontera has been caught and found out to be Trump Supporters. This does not sit well with Latinos who may or may not be fans of the group but will not support racism. We Latinos stand united in boycotting Grupo Frontera and if they are not removed from the line-up, we will go as far as Boycotting Sueños Music Festival as well. La Raza Unida... Jamas sera Vencida!"

The petition has nearly 7000 signatures of its goal of 7500.

Grupo Frontera Controversy Explained: Do They Support Donald Trump?

This Trump controversy surrounding the band stems from a TikTok video made by the grandparents of member Adelaido "Payo" Solís III where they were seen dancing to "YMCA" by The Village People after voting.

This came as the song had taken on a new meaning to many after it had been notably used by the U.S. President during his campaign.

The account was also allegedly seen liking several comments in the thread to the video expressing support for Trump. The video has since been deleted, but it was screenshotted by several users.

Many fans have extrapolated from this that, in turn, the band must support the president, which caused some to sour on the band. If that is the case, Grupo Frontera would hardly be the first big name to show their support for Trump, with several A-list celebrities already having planted their flag in the President's camp.

Grupo Frontera Misinformation Debunked

As this controversy continued to burble online, various instances of misinformation about the band have started to make their way out as well.

One particularly viral video sees the crowd at a Grupo Frontera concert seemingly cheering in support of Trump; however, the video looks to have been doctored in some way. An edit can be heard right as the song starts, with it abruptly cutting off the crowd's quote/unquote chants unrealistically.

Another popular post making the rounds is an alleged screenshot from the band's social media channels saying they "do not care to be canceled:"

"Grupo Frontera responds saying that they do not care to be canceled in Mexico and that people envy them because they can be and walk in America peacefully."

Evidence of the post this image seems to have screenshotted can not be found anywhere, meaning it very easily may have been edited to spread misinformation about the situation.

Dozens of other instances of seemingly edited videos or photos surrounding the group have continued to pick up steam online, so fans should keep their eyes out and do their diligence before sharing one of these posts.

Do Grupo Frontera Support Donald Trump?

So, the is the question fans will almost surely be asking is: Does Grupo Frontera support Donald Trump?

Well, that answer is kind of unclear. In an interview with El Pais (translated from Spanish), the group addressed their thoughts on President Trump and his policies, saying while they "respect the laws of the country," they have "always supported immigrants:"

Juan Javier: "We rarely get involved in politics. It's very controversial for us and we just want to make music. But we've always supported immigrants. Last year we went to visit a center, we donated toys for the children. It's our neighborhood, after all." Alberto "Beto" Acosta: "We respect the laws of the country, but we do support immigrants as we can. We do things for the community. We donate toys for the children of the migrants who are there and who are being held captive."

While not directly addressing Donald Trump by name, this seems to be in direct response to the president's tough crackdown on immigrants living in the U.S. So, it would seem they at least disagree with that particular initiative, but whether they actively support Trump (or even voted for him) remains to be seen.

Grupo Frontera's latest release Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada is available on streaming platforms worldwide. Read more about potential band drama in The Direct's breakdown of the Loveless controversy.