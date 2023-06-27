Disney+ Unveils New Pixar Collection for Cars, Toy Story & More Shorts

Disney+'s latest collection has grouped the huge catalog of short films from the groundbreaking Pixar studios, many of which reunite fans with their favorite characters from the likes of Toy Story, Cars, and Inside Out.

Many look forward to the short film that plays before a Pixar film almost as much as the full-length feature. It's become a part of the fabric of the studio and adds to the extensive list of why this renowned studio is so beloved.

Now, Disney+ has made it easier than ever to catch up on these animated shorts. It comes after Disney+ launched the Lucasfilm collection in late 2022 which bundled Willow and Indiana Jones with Star Wars, and will go a long way to help organize Disney's ever-expanding story index.

Pixar Shorts Get the Disney+ Treatment

Disney+ has announced its latest collection which makes it easier than ever to catch up on Pixar's impressive back catalog and supplies a painless way for fans to get their Pixar fix on the go with over 70 shorts.

The collection also offers a fantastic way to see how computer animation has evolved over almost four decades, including the Disney+ original Toy Story spin-off series Forky Asks a Question where Bonnie's beloved plastic spork asks some most pressing questions about the world around him:

Forky Asks a Question

What is a Computer?

What is a Friend?

What is Money?

What is Love?

What is a Pet?

What is Art?

What is Time?

What is a Leader?

What is a Cheese?

What is Reading?

Of course, Radiator Springs is also well represented, with Disney Channel's Cars Toons reunited under the Pixar Collection banner.

Cars

Cars Toon: The Radiator Springs 500 1/2

Cars Toon: Spinning

Cars Toon: Bugged

Cars Toon: Hiccups

Cars Toon: Time Travel Mater

Cars Toon: Air Mater

Cars Toon: Moon Mater

Cars Toon: Mater - Private Eye

Cars Toon: Heavy Metal Mater

Cars Toon: Monster Truck Mater

Cars Toon: UFM

Cars Toon: Tokyo Mater

Cars Toon: El Materdor

Cars Toon: Mater the Greater

Cars Toon: Rescue Squad Mater

Mater and the Ghostlight

The Toy Story Franchise also joins the line-up with the inclusion of its library of shorts:

Toy Story

Lamp Life

Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex

Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation

Toy Story Toons: Small Fry

Shorts

The Adventures of André & Wally B.

Red’s Dream

Tin Toy

Geri’s Game

Luxo Jr.

For the Birds

Mike’s New Car

Knick Knack

Boundin’

Jack-Jack Attack

One Man Band

Lifted

Your Friend, The Rat

Presto

Burn-E

Partly Cloudy

Dug’s Special Mission

George & A.J.

Day & Night

La Luna

The Legend of Mor’Du

The Blue Umbrella

Party Central

Lava

Riley’s First Date?

Sanjay’s Super Team

Piper

Lou

Bao

Auntie Edna

22 vs. Earth

Ciao Alberto

Cars on the Road

Dug Days

Last, but certainly not least, is Pixar's SparkShorts which has been collated for the new collection.

SparkShorts is a collection of independent short films by Pixar's employees who are given a limited budget and six months to create their own animated short film project.

It includes the emotional short Out which was shortlisted for Best Animated Short at the 93rd Academy Awards. This short explores the apprehensions about coming out which is felt by members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Originally released on YouTube, the collection has been on Disney+ since its launch in 2020:

Sparkshorts

A Spark Story

Nona

Twenty Something

Burrow

Out

Smash and Grab

Kitbull

Wind

Float

Loop

Purl

What’s Next for Disney-Pixar?

Pixar's 27th film Elemental has just been released in movie theatres across the globe.

While some fans were unimpressed by the trailers and felt that the story has been told one hundred times, many who have seen the film have attested to it being much better than how the studio chose to market it, and telling a touching tale about immigrant communities that its promotional trailers failed to convey.

Elemental is the third Pixar film in many years that has seen a theatrical release. Disney chose to push many of Pixar's films to streaming services over the pandemic.

Fans are concerned that a poor turnout for Elemental may have drastic consequences for Pixar and the animation community as a whole, especially after Lightyear failed to meet box-office expectations last year.

Regardless of what happens, it's hoped the Walt Disney Company won't be so quick to give up on theatrical Pixar releases.

Beyond Elemental, Elio and Inside Out 2 are both scheduled to release sometime in 2024. In terms of television series, animation fans can look forward to Win or Lose premiering on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

Elemental is now playing in theatres.