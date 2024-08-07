Perfect Addiction 2 Movie: Will a Sequel Ever Release?

Given its unclear future, here's everything about a potential Perfect Addiction 2 release on streaming.

Perfect Addiction, a film adaptation of Claudia Tan's popular Wattpad novel, was released in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video and has since drawn a wide audience.

The story centers on Sienna Lane, a successful boxing trainer who, upon discovering her champion boyfriend’s infidelity with her sister, seeks revenge by training his rival, Kayden.

The movie stars Kiana Madeira, blends romance and action, and offers a fresh take with a diverse cast. In addition, there's a sequel to the first book titled Perfect Ruin, bolstering the idea of Perfect Addiction 2 being released.

Will There Be a Perfect Addiction 2?

As of writing, no sequel to Perfect Addiction has been confirmed, and discussions about a continuation have been minimal.

Since the film's release, original author Claudia Tan shifted her focus to her music career and recently published a new book.

When speaking to MovieWeb, Tan was asked about potential screenwriting. While she didn't seem interested, the author did leave the door open, stating, "Anything could happen:"

"Well, I don't know. I feel like it's a really interesting art form. When I was getting the scripts, I'm like, 'Wow, this is so different from writing a novel.' I don't know if it's for me, but anything could happen."

Aside from a few discussions about a potential sequel, Perfect Addiction recently gained significant attention on Amazon Prime Video. The film entered the platform's top 10 rankings in several countries, peaking at #4 in the U.S.

If this strong viewership persists, it could increase the likelihood of a sequel being greenlit.

Perfect Addiction 2 Story Possibilities

Though a sequel to the film Perfect Addiction has not been confirmed, and there has been little discussion about continuing the story, fans of the franchise can explore its continuation in the book Perfect Ruin.

In this sequel, college freshman Sienna Lane, intrigued by the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), becomes captivated by the reigning champion, Jax "Deadbeat" Deneris. After a chance encounter at an unsanctioned MMA match, Sienna and Jax develop a compelling connection despite complications arising from Sienna’s sister's crush on Jax and her own turbulent family life.

As Sienna immerses herself in MMA and her relationship with Jax deepens, she faces personal challenges and questions Jax’s true feelings.

The plot of Perfect Ruin offers rich material that, if Perfect Addiction 2 is developed, could serve as the basis for a second film.

Perfect Addiction is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

