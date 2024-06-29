I'm a Virgo Season 2: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Fans wonder whether more episodes of I'm a Virgo will be released.

I'm a Virgo is an American absurdist comedy miniseries created by Boots Riley and featuring Jharrel Jerome. All seven episodes were released on Amazon Prime Video on June 23, 2023.

The story follows Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall, 19-year-old Black teenager in Oakland, California, who has been hidden from the world by his aunt and uncle until he is discovered by a group of teenage political activists.

After garnering a successful following, the question of if Season 2 will be released arose.

Is I'm a Virgo Season 2 Happening?

I'm a Virgo

I'm a Virgo was initially billed as a miniseries, indicating it was intended for one season. However, Executive Producer Michael Ellenberg noted to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that the series was designed with the potential to continue.

He stated that I'm a Virgo "is built to go on" and is "hoping for one and aiming for one:"

"We are certainly hoping for one and aiming for one, but it’s too early to tell. But it is built to go on. It’s a mystical Oakland and there are many things we said that have paid off, and there are many things we said that haven’t paid off. And we hope to get the opportunity to do so."

Boots Riley, creator of I'm a Virgo, revealed to IndieWire that Season 1 was cut back by about 60 percent due to budget constraints, with the season's budget totaling $53 million.

Despite the scaling back, a writers' room has been working on the "first episode" and additional episodes for a potential "second season:"

"There has been a writers room for the other episodes besides the first episode of the second season. I’m trying to figure that out right now."

While I'm a Virgo's future remains uncertain, pending Amazon Prime Video's decision to greenlight a second season, Riley expressed Season 1 "would’ve wrapped a lot of stuff up" that Season 2 could explore:

"[The complete first season] would’ve wrapped a lot of stuff up. Now it’ll have be kicked to second season. I have an idea of what that would be."

Actor Jharrel Jerome also mentioned to Entertainment Weekly that he hadn't heard any updates about a second season, highlighting the uncertainty caused by the 2023 strike and the possibility of a sequel movie instead of Season 2:

"I don't know anything specifically yet. My fingers are crossed, but I know the strike did a lot of things. Everything's so tricky now, but even if we do a movie somehow, I think there's just more to Cootie’s story for sure."

What Would Happen in I'm a Virgo Season 2

Potential developments for a second season of I'm a Virgo include unresolved plot points and character arcs hinted at by the cast and creators.

Jharrel Jerome referenced "the rash" inside Cootie as a crucial element that holds suspense and purpose for the continuation of the story, emphasizing Cootie's realization of the world's harsh realities:

"The rash is definitely a point, but unfortunately, if I say something about it, it is going to kind of ruin the possible continuation of the story. I think the suspense is purposeful. And Boots leaving you on that note of well, what is going on there? Is very purposeful."

Actress Olivia Washington expressed to Elle an eagerness to return and how "Boots Riley is one of the most creative people I’ve ever worked with:"

"Absolutely. I’ll do anything that Boots makes. So I’m like, it is not even a negotiation. But also reiterating the same sentiment, Boots Riley is one of the most creative people I’ve ever worked with."

She suggested that future storylines, including those of her character Flora, are full of possibilities, though she remains tight-lipped:

"So, who am I to say what he’s going to create [for Flora]? I would think too small. I mean, who knows where we will go? Where we pick up from? [Smiles.] I might know, but not that I’m going to share.""

Despite enthusiasm from the cast, I'm a Virgo Season 2's fate remains uncertain due to the lack of updates following the strike's end.

I'm a Virgo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.